Watch: Local kura performs haka for dairy worker after Sandringham stabbing

Tamariki at a local kura perform a haka for Janak Patel, the diary worker who was fatally stabbed in Sandringham.

Sandringham school students took to the streets to perform a haka in honour of Janak Patel, the dairy worker who was stabbed last week.

On Monday, outside the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, a group of students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Ngā Maungarongo filled the air with an emotional performance.

A local who lives near the central Auckland dairy said they “had goosebumps” watching it.

“I was sitting at home 150 metres away from where this took place and I could hear their beautiful singing voices, which had me running up the road.

READ MORE:

* Word on the Street: When did you last see a cop on the beat?

* Why Labour's fog cannon subsidies are an implicit admission of failure – for now at least

* 'I don't want to be next': Dairy owner shutting up shop after two decades



“Seeing acts of love and compassion like this are what keep communities strong and full of hope and love for each other,” they said.

Janak Patel was killed on November 23 after the Rose Cottage Superette was robbed.

Patel was an employee of the store who was minding the shop while the owners were on holiday in India.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Sandringham locals lay flowers in memory of a dairy worker who was stabbed to death at the Rose Cottage Superette on Friday. (File photo)

Police announced they had caught the alleged killer and an associate on November 25.

Three people have been arrested in relation to the fatal stabbing – a 34-year-old man was charged with murder and aggravated robbery and a 42-year-old man was charged with robbery on November 25, with a 36-year-old man charged with robbery two days later.

The stabbing also sparked nationwide protests over the safety of small retail workers.

About 300 people attended a street-side vigil in front of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's electoral office in Auckland's Mt Albert.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Ngā Maungarongo has been approached for comment.