'It was clear he had gone': Woman recalls 'shocking' Warkworth bus crash

One person died at the Warkworth crash on Saturday. (File photo)

A medic who was one of the first on the scene of a crash which left one dead and 16 injured in north Auckland said she’d never encountered such an “extreme” accident.

The woman, who Stuff agreed not to name in order to protect her privacy, was passing though the Warkworth area when she came across Saturday’s crash.

“There wasn’t a section of road between the bus and the cars that wasn’t covered with bits of vehicle.”

The trained medic began to triage the injured people, before emergency services arrived.

“It was a shocking for me, I have been to accident sites but nothing this extreme.”

Walking up and seeing the young person who had died was “horrific”, she said.

“It was clear he had gone.

“Being the parent of two young drivers, it really hits home.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The bus had been carrying about 40 people.

The bus driver had cuts and bruises, and it looked like his leg was broken, his foot had begun to swell, she said.

“He was worried about all the people on the bus, what had happened hadn’t hit him yet.”

“The policeman was in complete shock.”

She said the challenge was communicating with the passengers, they could only find two people who spoke English, who had to act as translators for the injured.

The 16 injured were taken to hospital after a crash involving a tour bus, a speeding car and a police patrol vehicle on State Highway 1 in Warkworth, north of Auckland, about 6pm last Saturday.

The bus had been carrying about 40 people.

Shortly before the crash at 6pm on Saturday, police had seen a car travelling at high speed on SH1, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

“Our initial information is that they signalled for it to stop, at which point it has veered suddenly and collided with the bus.”

The driver of the speeding car died, Hassan said. A police officer had moderate injuries.

A spokesperson for St John said 16 people were treated by paramedics at the scene, for a range of injuries.

North Shore and Auckland hospitals later confirmed only 15 people were brought into their emergency departments.

By Sunday, only one person remained in hospital, 14 other people had been discharged.

A Te Whatu Ora Waitematā spokesperson confirmed they treated 13 people from the crash, and none remained in their care.

Police confirmed the police officer had also been discharged from the North Shore Hospital.