'Things were just flying around' - tornado strikes Paeroa campsite

A tornado has ripped through a Paeroa campsite.

The Paeroa RV Centre caretaker said the tornado “came right through the camp and out the front gate” and took out all the fences on the way.

He said no one was injured, but Fire and Emergency was on site at the Coronation St park in the north of the town.

Rebekah Warren, estimations manager at Possessional Trades Services, about 50m down the road from the RV centre, said the tornado left as suddenly as it arrived.

Staff were in a meeting room at the construction company when they felt the air pressure suddenly build, making their ears pop. Winds quickly picked up leaves, paper and other light debris.

“We looked out the window, and it was things just flying around in a circle.”

Warren had not seen a tornado in the area before and while staff weren't;t concerned for their safety at the time, it was unnerving not knowing if a bigger weather event might follow.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Warren said the RV centre lost roofing iron and spouting and their company had workers out helping tidy up a couple of instances of damage, including a fence destroyed by the tornado further down Coronation St.

Firefighters were called to help with a roof lifting in Paeroa at 1.58pm on Wednesday, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

One truck was at the scene.

And a second roof lifting took crews to Hauraki’s Netherton at 2.19pm. One fire truck was there, the spokesperson said.

