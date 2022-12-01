Mum's leg crushed after saving daughter's life by pushing her away from oncoming car

Chelsea Ferguson getting treatment in Christchurch Hospital after she was hit by an elderly driver at the New World supermarket in Westport, in front of her daughters, including Tahlia, pictured.

A woman saved her child’s life by pushing her out of the way and taking the full brunt of an oncoming car.

Chelsea Ferguson was hit by a car driven by an elderly driver as she walked with her four children through a West Coast supermarket car park on November 15.

She said she remembers seeing the car coming towards her as she walked out of the New World supermarket on Westport’s Palmerston St just four hours after arriving from Australia where she lives.

“I just remember the car coming towards me. Apparently I pushed my daughter out of the way and that’s why she had only the broken collar bone and the concussion,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Woman hit by car in supermarket carpark has multiple surgeries to save leg

* Multiple surgeries ahead for mum hit by car in supermarket car park



“The police showed my husband some of the footage and he said I pushed her out of the way and got the full brunt of the car. I’m glad it was me.”

Ferguson, who is originally from Westport, was in New Zealand to spend Christmas with her Kiwi family, along with her husband and four children.

The 29-year-old can remember only flashes of what happened.

“I got pinned against the wall. I remember standing there looking down and my leg was crushed and stuck into the wall. I don’t think any of my kids would have survived if it was them,” she said.

SUPPLIED Chelsea Ferguson with her daughter Pip who she pushed out of the way of an oncoming car.

The three other children were walking in front of her as she walked towards her car on the footpath after ducking into the shop to buy nappies after her arrival.

The car drove into her after she pushed her 4-year-old out of the way before bystanders rushed to help.

“I’ve been talking to a woman who was there when it first happened – she was amazing. She was the one who held me and reassured me waiting for the helicopter,” she said.

“She played a big part in helping me get through it.”

She said people pulled her out from between the car and the wall and laid her down. She suffered lacerations to her right leg, but her left leg was also seriously injured.

She woke up in Nelson after surgery to save her leg, which had no blood supply for six hours, she said.

“I’m very grateful to the surgeon in Nelson who took an artery in my thigh and put it in my shin and that saved my leg.”

She has undergone another four surgeries, but still may have to have her left leg amputated.

Supplied Chelsea Ferguson, right, pictured with her family, was hit by a car in a Westport supermarket car park.

“I’ve had five surgeries so far where the car crashed into my leg it hasn’t been able to survive. On Friday they will go in and take my back muscle and wrap it around all the holes in my leg, and we hope it attaches and takes.”

It will take between six and eight hours to try and save it. The next 12 months will be spent learning to walk again and regaining the strength in her back, she said.

“Then I will have 12 months possibly to learn to walk and regain the strength in my back without a muscle.”

She was told by the doctors that the operation had an 80% chance of success.

Supplied Chelsea Ferguson’s daughter Pip is in a cast but recovering well from her injuries.

She remained in a trauma unit in Christchurch Hospital with pins in her leg to stabilise the broken bones.

She said she was frustrated that ACC would only cover her care, but her husband and children were not entitled to financial help.

“My four kids and my husband and my mum and sister and my mother-in-law all came over to help with the kids, and they have to couch-surf because ACC won’t cover anything. It’s so ridiculous,” she said.

Ferguson, who has been living in Australia since 2008 and was a surrogate for a couple earlier this year, was grateful for the support of friends, family and the public.

The Givealittle page had reached almost $28,000 in donations by 6pm on Wednesday.

“The support has been amazing ... The Givealittle, I didn’t expect anything.”

She hoped the supermarket would review its car parking safety and possibly put in bollards in front of the footpath.

The driver is reportedly 86 years old, according to the Westport News, and police said no charges had been laid as inquiries​ were ongoing.

Google Maps/Supplied A vehicle drove into a building in Westport, understood to be a New World supermarket.

Sergeant Georgie Ware previously said police were investigating the crash, which involved an elderly driver.

“A car driven by an elderly man entered the car park. As the man drove towards a park, the car accelerated, striking a woman in her 20s, who was walking towards her car with four children,” she said.

The car also hit a parked car, causing minor damage, and came to a stop when it hit the shop wall, Ware said.

“At this stage it is unclear what caused the car to accelerate. The car has been impounded for inspection and inquiries are ongoing.”