Low-profile charity criticised for low donation rate despite $111m fund

Chesterhope Station, a large sheep and beef farm, between Napier and Hastings was purchased by the Fernie family in 1907. Joan Fernie, who was unmarried, founded the Joan Fernie Charitable Trust in 1977. She died in 2007. (File photo)

A large charitable trust with $111m in equity is undergoing “modernisation” and retiring two of its trustees after an expert claimed it has failed to make sufficient grants over the past decade.

The Joan Fernie Charitable Trust (JFCT) was started in 1977 by Joan Fernie, who owned Chesterhope Station between Napier and Hastings, until her death at 91 in 2007.

The trust has kept a low profile over the years and was unknown to many people until 2017 when it donated a 5.8ha piece of land, valued at $1m, to be the site of a future relocated Cranford Hospice.

Earlier this year the trust came to the attention of Richard Jeffery, who’d recently moved to Hawke’s Bay from Auckland. Jeffery has a wealth of experience in the charity sector and in 2018 became an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to governance and the community in South Auckland over two decades.

READ MORE:

* 'Ethical' travel company folds, leaving trail of angry customers out of pocket

* Heralded plan for public park on Te Mata Peak fizzles out

* Million-dollar library never opens, yet claims small fortune in community funds

* Fight for investigation into Community Trust South ends



Wanting to offer his experience and advice to local charities, Jeffery began looking into the operations of various Hawke’s Bay-based trusts.

SUPPLIED Richard Jeffery receiving his ONZM for services to governance and the community from then Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy. (File photo)

He was surprised at the extremely low amounts the Joan Fernie Charitable Trust was distributing. In the 10 years to December 2021, excluding the gifting of the land for the hospice, the trust had granted an annual average of just $85,000.

He noted the trust’s accumulated equity of $111m, and it’s profit over the past 10 years of $12.9m, and said other charities with similar sized-balance sheets were distributing annual grants in millions of dollars.

Digging deeper, Jeffery discovered further matters that concerned him.

For example, he queried why the trust had borrowed $2.2m from another trust associated with one of the trustees, Malcolm Taylor, when a bank would have offered more favourable terms.

He questioned why the trust had been leasing land to another trustee, Malcolm MacDonald, at what he said were less than market rates and asked why the trust had paid $2.2m in related-party transactions with no evidence around commercial terms.

He listed his concerns in a letter to JFCT trustee Edward Bostock in mid-April. Three months later Bostock replied, informing Jeffery his letter had prompted trustees to seek advice from Mark von Dadelszen, a lawyer with expertise in not-for-profit organisations.

Bostock told Stuff von Dadelszen’s report made several recommendations. The trustees accepted trust policies should be formalised in writing and they would appoint new trustees in order to diversify its make-up, he said.

On the subject of making grants, Bostock said “we believe that over 80%” of grant applications to the trust were approved for funding and the amount distributed might seem low because the number of applications had been low.

When applications were declined it was generally because trustees believed Joan Fernie wouldn’t have supported the application or because trustees struggled to see the application’s benefit to the public, he said.

(Bostock did not say how many applications the trust received a year and refused to answer this question when it was put to him by Stuff).

Bostock said trustees also accepted that, when it came to deciding on whether to approve grants, “it is arguable that the trustees have given too much weight to the considerations of [Joan Fernie] in its decision-making”.

Jeffery was unimpressed with this response and wrote back to advise that unless the issues he identified were resolved he would be making complaints to the Charities Services and Inland Revenue.

That led to the trustees engaging consultants Yule Alexander Ltd to “facilitate the modernisation” of the trust and agree to undergo a “modernisation project”.

SUPPLIED The grounds of the homestead at Chesterhope Station, Hawke's Bay.

The modernisation project would be completed by March 31, 2023. Amongst the matters to be “reviewed and modernised” were trustee appointments, conflicts of interest and related-party transactions, donations and applications policy and arrangements around leasing of land to trustees.

The trustees had also decided that two long-standing trustees would retire at the end of this year.

They were MacDonald, who had been a trustee since its formation in 1977, and (the trust’s chair) Taylor, who had been a trustee since 1992.

Remaining on the trust would be Bostock and MacDonald’s sons Grant and Bruce. They would be joined by two new independent trustees by March next year.

MacDonald declined to comment. Taylor did not respond.

Stuff sent a list of nine questions to Bostock last week. He didn’t answer these. Instead, he sent the following statement on behalf of the trustees:

“We have built a sustainable, multi-farm operation, and are now modernising the Trust to distribute farm profits to charitable purposes as set out in the Trust Deed.

“The Joan Fernie Charitable Trust has locked 8134 hectares of productive farming land in Hawkes Bay for farming, and aims to use the profits for charitable purposes. We are at the end of that work, started when the Trust was gifted the land by the tradition-led farmer Joan Fernie.

“We have spent 15 years quietly building a combined multi-farm operation covering 8134 hectares, reinvesting profits into the development and acquisition of local farming land for farming. We now have a productive land asset worthy of our founders’ mission. We have started modernising the Trust, using local advisers, to manage future farm revenue for the benefit of the community.

“From 2023, the Trust will fulfil its vision to be an eternal guardian of high class agricultural land, used for farming, with profits being distributed to worthy charitable purposes.”

Supplied Former Tukituki MP and Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule is assisting the trust in its ‘modernisation’ process. (File photo)

Jeffery was sufficiently satisfied by Bostock’s promises to allay his concerns for now, and was reassured that Lawrence Yule (the former Tukituki MP and Hastings Mayor) had told him he would update him on the process of modernisation.

Jeffery told Stuff that in his view it was “simply ridiculous” for the trustees to claim the reason they hadn’t given much in grants was because they hadn’t received many requests.

“Legally it’s OK for them to pay out just $85,000 a year in grants, but ethically it’s not. Nor is it OK in regards to their fiduciary duty because they’re clearly not doing their best for their charitable purpose,” he said.

“If you don’t make grants you keep building your capital. If you benchmark, say, the Eastern and Central Community Trust, which a lot of people in Hawke’s Bay are aware of, that trust has about $200m on their balance sheet and returns about $4m a year in grants. So why aren’t these guys returning $2m a year?,” Jeffery said.

He rejected the assertion applications were declined based on what Fernie would have thought.

“That’s pure hearsay. They [the trustees] say they ‘may have been giving too much weight to what Joan had wanted’. That would be fine if that was what was stated as the trust’s purpose, but the trust’s purpose, as set out in its deed, is so wide they could have supported nearly anything.”

The deed states grants will be made to “every charitable purpose whether religious educational or otherwise within New Zealand”.

“There are numerous organisations doing great things tackling the impacts of deprivation, poverty and crime in Hawke’s Bay that have been desperately seeking funds for years. It is an absolute crying shame that the JFCT has not been performing the way it should have,” Jeffery said.

STUFF New Zealanders only have so much to give and dozens of charities are fighting for the donation dollar.

Charitable Trusts registered with the Charities Service, such as the JFCT, are exempt from paying income tax.

Jeffery said the trust, with its profit of $12.9m over the past 10 years, would have been required to pay about $4m in tax, had it not been a registered charitable trust.

“The Charities Act is silent on the amount you should be giving, but to me the absolute bare minimum should be one third of your profit, because that’s what you’d be paying in tax if you weren’t a charitable trust,” Jeffery said.

In order to assist the trust Jeffery offered to work as a trustee for free, but the trustees weren’t keen on that.

“I have a wealth of experience, and my driver is that I want to unlock value for the community. It’s as simple as that. I think they were silly not to accept my offer. They said they thought I was holding a gun to their heads. Well, I’m not. In fact, they have a ‘get out of jail free’ card. I’m basically doing what someone in this community should have done years ago,” he said.

“The changes under way could end up being the start of something very good for the community. I doubt this would have happened if concerns hadn’t been raised,” he said.