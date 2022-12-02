Aftershocks continue in Taupō overnight after Wednesday's 5.4 quake

Aftershocks were felt near Taupō, after a magnitude 5.6 quake occurred just before midnight Wednesday.

Aftershocks are continuing in Taupō, after magnitude 5.6 quake rattled the area late on Wednesday night.

A magnitude 3.6 quake hit 10km south-west of Taupō at 9.35pm Thursday night.

Another light quake, measuring 3.9 magnitude was also felt at about 5.30am on Friday morning, situated 20km southwest of Taupō.

On Thursday, GeoNet said these smaller aftershocks were expected, but would taper off in time.

Margaret Gwatkin/Supplied A security video captured the moment a 5.6 earthquake shook Nukuhau, Taupō, shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

The chance of another quake of magnitude 5.0 or above in the next seven days has been put at 26%. GeoNet said that meant a quake of that size was “unlikely”, but there was always a “small possibility” of another earthquake larger than the mainshock.

By Thursday afternoon, more than 180 aftershocks – the largest 4.5 – had been recorded. About 30 of the aftershocks had been reported as being felt.