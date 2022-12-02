5.4 magnitude earthquake rattles North Island

More than 9000 people reported feeling the 5.4 magnitude earthquake on Friday night.

An earthquake has rattled many households across the North Island on Friday evening.

A 5.4 magnitude quake struck 20km southeast of Tokoroa, shortly after 6pm. It occurred at a depth of 159km.

GeoNet initially recorded the quake as 4.6M and described the shaking as “weak,” however minutes later upgraded the magnitude to 5.8. The quake was later revised to have a magnitude of 5.4 with “light” shaking.

As at 6.30pm, more than 9200 people had reported feeling the shaking.

On Twitter, people from the Palmerston North area, Wellington and even Nelson said they felt the shaking.

In a tweet, GeoNet said the quake was due to plate subduction under the North Island and was not related to Taupō volcano.

Friday’s earthquake comes after a magnitude 5.6 quake occurred near Taupō just before midnight Wednesday. CCTV video captured the moment that quake hit, and subsequent aftershocks have also been felt since about the Taupō area.