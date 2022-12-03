Industrial action at Ministry of Justice putting the brakes on justice

Industrial action at the country’s courts is causing delays to cases.

Industrial action by court staff is starting to put a pinch on the administration of justice – something a union says is necessary to raise pay rates at the ministry with the lowest pay in the public sector.

Ministry of Justice staff, who belong to the Public Service Association, are in the midst of industrial action currently scheduled to last until December 19.

Staff are working to rule, which usually involves doing no overtime and being strict about break times.

Most courts have been taking 10-minute breaks at 10.30am and 3pm and an hour lunch break at 12.30pm.

READ MORE:

* Courts and justice staff across NZ take industrial action over cost of living

* Should employers pay staff when they go on strike?

* Stuff journalists to take industrial action



But courts are taking upwards of 10 minutes to get going after breaks, as security officers are clearing the public from the building, so they can have their breaks, then having to run people through metal detectors when they come back in.

December is traditionally one of the busiest months for courts, with screeds of bail applications coming in as defendants on remand hope to spend Christmas outside the wire.

It is also a time when many defendants hope to get sentenced, especially if they have a chance at getting home detention instead of jail time.

Stuff court reporters based across the country have noticed varying impacts, with some courts largely managing while others struggle.

Registry staff have been putting off as many matters as possible, while plenty of judge-alone trials have not been taking place.

Arguably the most dramatic scenes happened in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday, when Judge Stephanie Edwards​ was given more than 40 matters to get through.

Matters included people entering pleas, some applying for bail and limited licences, defendants with mental health issues and people needing bail conditions after appearing for the first time on family violence charges.

The judge commented early on the list for the day was “overloaded”.

Stuff One hearing day at the Palmerston North District Court during the industrial action ended with more than a dozen matters not being heard.

Usually staff would stay late to get the work done, but the court finished with more than a dozen matters outstanding.

Lawyers, probation officers and police officers expressed a mixture of confusion, frustration and resignation when court stopped for the day.

No-one seemed quite sure what to do, with defendants eventually asked to write their names and contact details on a sheet of paper so their matters could be rearranged.

Unseen defendants who spoke to Stuff said they had travelled from as far as Pahīatua and Taihape, some waiting since 8.30am.

Another had hired someone to run their business for the day while they attended court.

Ministry chief operating officer Carl Crafer​ said the industrial action was having an impact.

Daily sitting times had been reduced, but the varying levels of work between courts meant the true impact varied from place to place.

Scheduling was being managed day to day in case industrial action ended.

The ministry was working with the PSA to try to get industrial action withdrawn, he said.

Court staff Stuff has spoken to, however, have said they understand there will be no change before Christmas.

PSA organiser Willie Cochrane​ said union members were passionate about ensuring justice was served, but needed to be able to provide for themselves and their whānau.

The ministry had the lowest pay in the public sector, with staff struggling to make ends meet.

Positions were unfilled due to low pay, which put more work on remaining staff, he said.

”The sooner we can see significant progress in our negotiations with the ministry, the sooner we can get back to delivering the quality services people have a right to expect.”

The matter could become even worse, with Corrections staff set to vote on industrial action.

Probation officers are often present in court to prosecute breaches of court orders, ensure community-based sentence details are passed on and provide guidance on other matters.