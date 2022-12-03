Whakatāne Lotto player wins $5 million Powerball

A winner from Whakatāne is $5 million richer tonight after winning Powerball.

A Lotto player in Whakatāne is set to take home $5.5 million after striking Powerball on Saturday night.

The person won $5 million from striking the Powerball with their MyLotto ticket, but also $500,000 after winning the First Division draw.

A second person, an Aucklander who bought their ticket on MyLotto, also hit First Division and will take home $500,000.

Saturday’s winner is the eighteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022. Their win comes just a week after a $24 million Powerball prize was won by a New Plymouth man.