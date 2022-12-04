Crown delivers historic apology to Ngāti Maniapoto for treaty breaches

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is welcomed onto Te Kūiti Pa to deliver a formal apology on behalf of the Crown on Sunday to Ngāti Maniapoto.

Hundreds of members of Te Rohe Pōtae (King Country) iwi Ngāti Maniapoto gathered in Te Kūiti on Sunday to hear the Crown deliver an apology three decades in the making.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined alongside Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little and other members of parliament at Te Kūiti Pā for an event which Ngāti Maniapoto have named, Te Raniwaitahu (Maniapoto deed of Settlement Ceremony).

Welcomed onto the pā with a rousing powhiri which thoroughly drowned out a handful of protestors nearby, Ardern said that the event was a “momentous occasion for both Maniapoto and the Crown” and would mark the beginning of a renewed relationship.

Palpable in Te Rohe Pōtae on Sunday was the sense that the apology was the beginning of a constructive new relationship with the Crown, one that in the past had meant Manipoto endured raupatu (confiscations), forced sales of whenua and poorer socio-economic outcomes for members of the iwi.

The passing of the bill that ratified the settlement, worth $165 million of financial and commercial redress and which includes the return of 36 sites of cultural significance, took place in September and saw some members of the iwi travel to Wellington by train to witness the historic occasion. The settlement is the fifth-largest figure accorded to date.

Sunday’s proceedings took place basked in King Country sun. The orange shade that adorns Tokanganui-a-Noho wharenui was significant to the day’s events said Professor Tom Roa.

“The sun shining today is just a sign.”

A sign, said Roa, of a “base from which the golden years of the 1840/50s can again be realised”.

A member of Maniapoto, Roa said Te Rangiwaitahu was the culmination of a process that started in 1840 with the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi by several Maniapoto tipuna.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Professor Tom Roa (Ngāti Maniapoto) said the settlement and apology are “base from which the golden years of the 1840/50s can again be realised.”

Roa said the newly established trust, Te Nehunehunui, would invest its financial settlement into commercial and charitable projects across its rohe.

Also in attendance was Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta. Mahuta, who had been Ngāti Maniapoto’s chief negotiator for a brief period, was also in attendance on Sunday and was visibly moved as the Crown delivered its formal apology.

Ardern presented members of Ngāti Maniapoto with a framed copy of the apology and was gifted the Taiaha Maungārongo in return. The taiaha, which in the past had been shunned by the Crown, will be displayed in Parliament for five years before returning to the iwi.

Jonah Franke-Bowell/Stuff Ardern unveils a plaque commemorating Sunday’s Crown apology alongside representatives of Ngāti Maniapoto.

The day had been a long time coming for the iwi whose rohe stretches from the Kāwhia coast south to Taumarunui. Minister Little said: “Te Rangiwaituhi marks a day of restoration, partnership and heralds a new beginning in realising the promises made to Maniapoto in 1840.”

This sentiment was reflected by Roa, who said: “With this settlement there is most importantly a recognition on the Crown’s part that we can revisit, recalibrate that friendship and those partnerships.”

Amongst the visiting dignitaries, tamariki enjoyed the warm, cloudless day – their joy a hopeful emblem of an iwi that has been ready and waiting for some time to reclaim its mana motuhake.