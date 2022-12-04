Parents of dairy worker murdered in Auckland seeking permanent residency in NZ

Sandringham locals gather and sing outside Rose Cottage Superette after a fatal stabbing at the dairy in central Auckland.

A migrant group is calling for the parents of murdered dairy worker Janak Patel to be given a fast track to permanent residency so that they can stay and grieve with his widow and sister.

On November 23, the 34-year-old was working at Rose Cottage Superette in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham when he was fatally stabbed in an armed robbery gone wrong.

Patel’s parents had recently travelled to New Zealand from India for a holiday, and were staying with his sister in Hamilton at the time of his murder.

On behalf of Patel’s parents, the Migrant Workers Association are now asking that they be fast tracked to permanent residency in New Zealand so that they can stay with their daughter-in-law and Patel’s sister “as long as they need”.

President of the Migrant Workers Association, Anu Kaloti, met with Patel’s family and widow on Sunday morning to establish how best they can be supported “through this sudden and traumatic time in their lives”.

“Despite many in the community rallying around to support Janak’s family, his parents’ ability to remain in Aotearoa hangs in the balance.

“Janak was the only son and support for his retired parents. They no longer have that safety net,” Kaloti said.

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff People held a vigil in Palmerston North last Sunday to pay their respects to dairy worker Janak Patel.

She hopes that permanent residency in New Zealand will allow Patel's family a chance to support each other through their grief and trauma.

For Patel’s parents, although nothing can bring their son back, to have the ability to stay in New Zealand indefinitely would be a “useful and practical step”, Kaloti said.

“There’s been a lot of talk from politicians about changes in crime policies and the need to be tougher on crime, but we there’s been very little talk about what we can be doing to help this family,” she said.

Speaking in the days following Patel’s murder, president of the Dairy and Business Owners Group, Sunny Kaushal, described Patel as “newly married and in the prime of his life”.

“His family are absolutely devastated by their loss.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Patel was murdered outside the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham on November 23.

“His wife is so young, she’s traumatised. She hasn’t spoken since Wednesday night,” Kaushal said.

Patel’s sister has also previously called for “justice for my brother”.

Meanwhile, dairy owners across the country took to the streets of Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch to protest on Sunday afternoon, calling for an increase in safety for small businesses across New Zealand.

At the end of November, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a series of new funding options for retail shops.