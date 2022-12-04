Man arrested after child found with serious wound on neck in Auckland

A child in the south Auckland suburb of Rosehill was found with a “serious” wound on their neck early on Sunday morning. (File photo)

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a child was found with a serious wound to their neck early on Sunday morning.

Detective inspector Karen Bright said that emergency services were called to a family harm incident in the south Auckland suburb of Rosehill at 3.40am.

Police found a child with a serious wound to their neck.

On Sunday evening, police confirmed that a 54-year-old man had been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.

As the matter is before the court, police are unable to provide any further information or comment, a spokesperson said.