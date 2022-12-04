Occupants of car that drove off cliff in east Auckland walk away with moderate injuries

A car drove off a cliff near Musick Point in east Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

A car drove off a 30m cliff near Musick Point in east Auckland on Sunday afternoon – but the occupants walked away with moderate injuries.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that at 5.30pm they were notified about a car that had gone off a cliff near Musick Point Road in Bucklands Beach.

The two occupants of the car had already got themselves out of the vehicle and were found by police on the beach.

St John took one person to Middlemore hospital with moderate injuries.

Although she didn’t see the crash itself, local resident Ness Fletcher followed the sound of sirens to the cliff edge.

She estimated that the drop was “30 metres straight down”.

Fire and Emergency NZ also attended the incident, but left within 45 minutes.