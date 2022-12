A spokesperson for the police said it appeared the vehicle had collided with a traffic light.

One person has died following a crash on Stanley St in Auckland central on Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said it appeared the vehicle had collided with a traffic light.

Another person in the vehicle was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

At 9.30pm, traffic management was in place at the scene and police were advising motorists to avoid the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.