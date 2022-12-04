Two men arrested, third sought after aggravated robbery at K’ Road store

The third man sought by police was seen wearing a white hat, black hoodie and dark pants.

Police are appealing for help finding the third man they believe was involved in an aggravated robbery at a store on Auckland's K’Road on Sunday afternoon.

Two men have been arrested following the aggravated robbery of a shop on Karangahape Road in central Auckland around 4pm.

However, police are still searching for one man who they believe was involved in the incident.

Police said he is pictured wearing a white hat, black hoodie and dark pants in CCTV footage.

One 28-year-old man involved in the incident has been arrested and charged with assault with intent to injure and aggravated robbery.

A 42-year-old man has also been arrested on a charge of receiving the stolen property.

Both are due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.