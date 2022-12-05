Lincoln Rd blocked, armed police nearby in West Auckland

The Lincoln Rd off-ramp city bound and westbound are closed due to a traffic incident.

Traffic is heavy after a police incident in West Auckland left Lincoln Rd closed heading into rush hour.

Armed police were also at a separate in incident about 2km away.

Police have blocked off the Lincoln Road off-ramp citybound and westbound on the Northwestern Motorway, in Henderson due to what police said was a traffic incident.

A police spokesperson said Lincoln Rd, Triangle Rd and Central Park Drive were also affected.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Police have been approached for more information.