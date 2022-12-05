West Auckland roads reopen after police chase ends in 'ugly sight' at Lincoln Rd

A police dog van was involved in a serious accident on Lincoln Rd early on Monday morning.

A witness has described the aftermath of a police pursuit that closed motorway on and off-ramps at Lincoln Rd in West Auckland as “an ugly sight”.

One person has suffered serious injuries after police chase on SH16 ended about 5.15am on Monday.

Billy Magele​, a West Auckland local, was at a bus stop in Triangle Rd when he was told by a traffic controller a police chase had ended with a car hitting an oncoming vehicle “head on”.

“It was an ugly sight.”

He said from a distance he could see "people in the vehicle not moving".

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police could be seen removing firearms from a damaged police dog handler van.

The road closures resulted in extremely heavy rush hour traffic in the area.

Shortly after 11am, police confirmed road closures around the Lincoln Rd interchange off SH16 had been lifted.

Three civilian cars had been involved – one had a caved in front right-hand corner and a flat tyre.

A damaged police dog handler van was also on the scene and police could be seen removing firearms from it.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Lincoln Rd off-ramp was closed on Monday morning.

The incident began just before 5am in Epsom, according to police, when a person unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle, allegedly pointing a gun at a driver on Gillies Ave.

The person then got into another stolen vehicle and left the area.

“By this time, Eagle had responded to the area and located the vehicle, monitoring it travelling to an address on Cedar Heights Ave, Massey,” said a police spokesperson.

Later on Monday morning, two young women – occupants of a property in Cedar Heights Avenue – were sat on the pavement for more than an hour by police while they carried out inquiries.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Two young women were sat on the pavement by police in Cedar Heights Avenue on Monday morning.

Armed police cordoned off the end of Cedar Heights Avenue, though residents were being allowed through.

No charges had been laid, as of 6.30pm.

Earlier on Monday, the police pursuit moved on from Cedar Heights Avenue, where the person was allegedly seen getting into another vehicle.

“A pursuit was engaged, and he has allegedly driven this vehicle at speed, entering the motorway network on Royal Rd,” a police spokesperson said.

Google images/Supplied The police chase began in Epsom in central Auckland and ended out west.

Road spikes were successfully used on the on-ramp.

The person continued to travel at speed and left the motorway at Lincoln Rd.

At this point the person allegedly drove at two members of the public and attempted to steal their vehicles.

Superintendent Naila Hassan said police arrived at the same time and a patrol vehicle had collided with the offender.

“He is being taken to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries and an investigation is now under way.

“I would like to acknowledge our staff who have brought an increasingly volatile situation to a conclusion this morning, without any further harm inflicted on the wider community.”

Police have since located a firearm inside the stolen vehicle the offender had earlier been travelling in from Epsom.

Superintendent Hassan said there will now be several investigations under way into this morning’s incident, including an investigation into the man’s actions.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Armed police stand on a cordon line on Cedar Heights Ave near Massey.

“Police anticipate charges will be laid against the 37-year-old man, who is under police guard in hospital,” she says.

“As standard procedure in these instances, we have also notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority.”

Drivers were advised to use an alternative route to and from the motorway in either direction.