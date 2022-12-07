Hair loss treatment company Ashley & Martin fined after claiming 98% success rate

A hair loss treatment company has been fined $367,500 after claiming it had a 98% success rate based on an outdated trial and survey.

Ashley & Martin is an Australian company that provides hair loss treatment programmes and hair replacement services to customers through its clinics in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The company was fined by Judge Nicola Mathers at the Auckland District Court on Monday after the Commerce Commission bought charges against them under the Fair Trading Act.

Judge Mathers also ordered Ashley & Martin to pay $1,500 in court costs.

The company repeatedly claimed there was a 98% success rate for its hair loss treatment programmes and advertised these claims from 2016 to 2021.

In Judge Mathers’ sentencing notes, she said Ashley & Martin did not have reasonable grounds for making these statements, as they were outdated.

The company relied on a 14-participant clinical trial from 1999 and a 109-participant customer survey from 2007.

Judge Mathers said the study and survey relied on did not substantiate the claim that the treatments are 98% effective.

The company also couldn’t provide any material demonstrating the success rate for consumers undertaking treatments other than its “RealGROWTH for Men” programme.

Parliament TV Commerce Minister David Clark suggests Commerce Act change could lead to more prosecutions.

Ashley & Martin admitted 10 charges of making unsubstantiated representations.

The typical cost in New Zealand for a 12-month programme starts at $3000.

Since 2017, the number of Ashley & Martin “contracts” has risen, with more than 1600 in 2021, worth more than $3.5million in revenue.

Prosecutors acting on behalf of the Commerce Commission submitted Ashley & Martin’s conduct was reckless.

The Commission said the company had mislead consumers as to the quality or likely efficacy of services and this reduced public trust.

Stuff The Fair Trading Act requires businesses to have reasonable grounds for a claim about products or services when they make it. (File photo)

Judge Mathers agreed and said Ashley & Martin’s misleading representations were not only detrimental to the public but also to competitors.

The company’s lawyer submitted culpability was low.

“I am afraid I cannot agree,” Judge Mathers said. “While I am minded not to agree with the Commission’s term of ‘reckless’ conduct by A&M, it was certainly ‘insufficient’ and very careless in the way it interpreted the data, such as it was.”

Commerce Commission general manager of Fair Trading, Vanessa Horne, said claims about the effectiveness of products, particularly medical treatments, were very difficult for consumers to verify themselves, making this an important case for reminding businesses that they must have a proper basis for the claims they made about their products.

“Consumers purchasing medical or other personal treatment products invest their trust, confidence and money to fix a specific problem.

“A claim of a 98% success rate could have the potential to sway consumers into making a significant health and financial decision. They are entitled to assume that the claims made can be backed up.”

This isn’t the first time the company has found itself before a court.

Back in 2019, the Australian federal court found Ashley & Martin sold lotions and potions used in its treatments at huge mark-ups.

Contracts signed by customers, who were committed to paying hundreds of thousands of dollars, were given little chance to cancel and were unfair, the federal court also ruled.