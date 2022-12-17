School boards: The all-powerful people in control of our children's education

Parents and advocates say that there is a massive imbalance of power when facing the school board.

We are more powerful than you can possibly imagine.

We have no compulsory code of conduct, and almost anyone who hasn’t been bankrupt and imprisoned for more than two years can join our ranks.

We are your friends, neighbours, colleagues – and our decisions control your child’s education.

Who are we? Your local school board.

Alice​, whose last name Stuff agreed not to publish,​ never expected the day her daughter came home in tears to spiral into a three-year legal “nightmare”.

“There was a massive imbalance of power. The school board wasn’t talking to me. They were taking four weeks to respond to my emails,” she said.

Alice followed all the right procedures. She went to the principal about the incident, then the board of trustees and organised a meeting.

But when Alice arrived at the set time, she was the only one there.

“The school was locked up and empty. It was the last day of school and everyone had gone. I immediately sent a formal complaint to the board chair,” she said.

Supplied Alice​ was in a three-year dispute with her school board over an incident with her daughter. (File photo)

After that, she tried everything.

Alice went to the Ministry of Education, the Teacher’s Council, the Ombudsman and finally the Human Rights Commission.

She sunk thousands of dollars into legal fees just seeking an apology for what happened to her child.

Finally, three years after her daughter had left the school, the board entered mediation to resolve the incident.

Part of Alice’s agreement with the school involved an NDA, so she can’t share the details of what happened.

But at the end of the experience, Alice has one takeaway: “School boards are unchallengeable.”

The game is rigged

Every state and state-integrated school in New Zealand has a board made up of elected parents, the principal, a staff member and student representative.

School boards are legally responsible for student safety and have the final decision on when to kick a student out of school.

Youth Law manager Neil Shaw​ said when a family disagrees with a board decision they have very little power.

“If this was a game of poker, the board of trustees has all the cards,” he said.

If a family wants a school board decision reviewed, they can take it to the High Court or the Ombudsman.

“Often the family has no clue what’s going on... it’s a difficult system to navigate,” he said.

Supplied Youth Law manager Neil Shaw said when a family disagrees with a board decision they have very little power.

To help even the playing field, Youth Law is starting a pilot programme that will set families up with lawyers to help advocate for them before school boards.

The lawyer will act as the child’s advocate to “help through the process”, Shaw said.

”It’s... putting the best case forward for the young person. It’s working with the family before the meeting to figure out what we’re going to do to make sure their child doesn’t get kicked out of school.”

The programme will roll out in a handful of schools in South Auckland on February 1, 2023, and is currently fuelled by volunteers.

Shaw wants to see it nationwide by 2024.

“Everyone’s always talking about access to justice – but these young people in schools are constantly denied access to justice,” he said.

Is change coming any time soon?

Youth Law isn’t the only one putting checks on school boards’ power.

The Education and Training Act 2020 made it possible for Government to enforce a code of conduct, which is currently in a consultation phase.

It also gave the Government power to create a dispute resolution panel, which would allow whānau to review board decisions more easily.

However, the funding required to establish the panel is “not yet available”, according to a Ministry of Education spokesperson.

Disability advocate Leonie Wilson​ doesn’t think this is enough.

“Often when it comes to [school board disciplinary decisions], the people who are most affected are the kids who’ve been restrained and excluded.

“It’s our Māori students and disabled students who end up in front of the board facing exclusion. A [dispute resolution panel] is needed to help address the significant power imbalance between schools and families,” she said.

Wilson said many “good school boards listen to families and help”, but when they fail to do that it's difficult to hold them to account.

When school boards work

Lorraine Kerr​, the president of the New Zealand School Trustees Association, said that boards bring “accountability” to schools.

“They bring that all-important community voice, and local knowledge, to the leadership and operation of our schools,” she said.

The New Zealand School Trustees Association has trained advisers who can help boards through their disputes and make sure their processes are followed “fairly and correctly”.

“Right now, we’re working on interventions for approximately 70 boards across the country, which is less than 3% of the 2437 school boards in the compulsory sector,” she said.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Sean Teddy encouraged parents who are unhappy with school board decisions to contact their local Te Mahau office for advice and support or send a complaint to the Ombudsman.

“We will always respond when concerns are raised with us directly and work with the school as necessary,” Teddy said.