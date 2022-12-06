Auckland house fire a crime scene, child critically injured

A child has been taken to Starship Hospital with critical injuries after a “well-involved” house fire.

A child has been taken to Starship Hospital with critical injuries after a fire spread through a house in Pt Chevalier, Auckland.

The house is being treated as a crime scene, according to a firefighter.

A neighbour, Carlos Screen, said the child is about 2 or 3 and had been “badly burned, back legs, everything”.

Neighbours were pouring water over the preschooler, before the child was taken away in an ambulance, he said.

A woman who lives next door to the house said the tenant had been away for the past few days and a friend was minding the house at the time of the fire.

“The fire spread so quickly, if the fire engine hadn’t arrived when it did, my house would have gone up too,” she said.

The fire had already spread to one of her walls by the time it was put out, she said.

Another neighbour said he was passing the house when the fire broke out. He saw a woman running out of the property, holding a child.

She was screaming for someone to help her nephew, he said.

Another woman jumped out of the window of the front room.

“The little boy was really badly hurt. He had burns everywhere. He was still breathing and conscious when I saw him though,” the neighbour said.

Both women were in “complete shock”, he said.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said detectives were on site and a police cordon was still in place.

A worker from a building site nearby said he went to see what was happening when he heard sirens.

He said he saw a young child being carried out of the building.

“A lady came out and was screaming to the paramedics to go to her nephew,” the worker said.

Paramedics appeared to be using a building site as a base for treating the child, the worker said.

“I guess the builders had a first aid kit, because they wrapped the child in something.

“Once the ambulance came, they took the child inside and left really quickly.”

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle attended the fire.

“One patient with critical injuries was taken to Starship Hospital,” they said.

Kāinga Ora, which manages the property, confirmed the tenants are staying with friends.

“For obvious reasons they have other priorities ahead of organising a new place to stay, but we will rehouse them when they are ready,” a spokesperson said.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called to the blaze just after 10.30am.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Once the scene has cooled down an investigation will be conducted inside, the firefighter said.

A firefighter on the scene said that they were called to multiple reports of a house fire with people still inside the building.

However, upon arrival, the building had been evacuated. The house was now being treated as a crime scene while an investigation was conducted, the firefighter said.

At 12.45pm, a police cordon could be seen surrounding the house and road outside, and a police officer was watching the scene.

Once the scene has cooled down an investigation will be conducted inside, the firefighter said.

A nearby resident, Tania Sunde, said the front room of a house on Rama Rd was alight.

The road had been blocked off, she said.

A police spokesperson said police are assisting Fenz.