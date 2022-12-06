Batteries discarded in Aucklanders' recycling cause 26 fires in 18 months

This fire started in a recycling truck in Waimauku, Auckland, and was tipped out onto the road. A lithium-ion battery collided with exposed copper wire to cause the blaze.

Firefighters have put out 26 fires in the last 18 months, thanks to batteries sparking flames in rubbish trucks across Auckland.

Auckland Council says batteries – particularly lithium-ion batteries – put lives at risk if they are put in household rubbish or recycling.

If they are defective, or crushed during the recycling or rubbish process, batteries will start a fire.

In Waimauku near Rodney, a battery met exposed copper wiring from an electric deep fryer and they lit up. Neither belonged in the truck to begin with, council general manager of waste solutions Parul Sood said.

“A lithium-ion battery on its own is not considered dangerous, but it is when disposed of inappropriately in recycling and ends up under compaction in a truck or, as is suspected in the case of the Waimauku fire igniting with another item,” Sood said.

”Once drivers see a fire in a truck, they have to quickly find somewhere suitable to tip the load out, call Fire and Emergency to extinguish it and try and determine the cause of the fire.”

Lithium-ion batteries are used in items like cordless power tools, cellphones, laptops and power banks, and they must be disposed of properly in an ewaste recycling depot.

Auckland Council records show there have been 46 fires in different collection vehicles or collection services in the last four years.

Most of them – 26 – were in recycling collections, and 16 were in rubbish collections. Four were in the inorganic collections.