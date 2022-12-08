Blenheim-built machine sent to Australia to save flood-damaged books

The huge 15m x 3m freeze drier begins its long journey to Australia where it will help restore water damaged books and documents following the heavy floods in New South Wales.

If you’ve ever knocked a drink over your newspaper, crossword or passport then you’ll be sure to know just how much damage liquid can do to the paper form.

So when thousands of historical books, records and documents were damaged in the ongoing floods in New South Wales, a major Australian disaster recovery company called on a Marlborough firm to help save the vulnerable and valuable items.

As world-leaders in their industry, staff at Blenheim’s Cuddon Engineering rose to the challenge and built a $2 million document freeze drier to send across the Tasman to assist.

The company’s CEO Terry Duff explained, in layman’s terms, the science behind the machine that can restore sodden books and artefacts to their original condition.

“They’re taking water damaged documents and putting them in document boxes and then filling the whole chamber up and freezing it, so it captures the dirty water as ice,” Duff said.

“The ice then turns straight to vapour [without returning to liquid form] in a vacuum so all the ice in the documents turns to vapour, and then they refreeze it.

“When you pull it out and open a book, all it’ll have in it is just dirt, so you just shake the dirt off. Because the dirt’s got no moisture in it, it’s not stuck to anything, and it’s just like dust.

“It sublimes all the ice out of it, and any wrinkled paper will no longer be wrinkled, it’s all flat. It’s just amazing really, any important book or documents that have been water damaged can come out looking brand new.”

Supplied Staff keep a close eye as the freeze drier is lifted onto the back of truck bed.

Sublimation is the transition of a substance directly from the solid to the gas phase, without passing through the intermediate liquid phase, and can also be used for ship and artefact restorations.

Duff said it took a team of around 14 welders and fabricators 25 weeks to construct the sophisticated piece of machinery.

The huge dryer weighed in at almost 30,000kg, measured around 15m x 3m and was capable of freeze drying up to 324 cardboard library boxes full of documents at any one time, and could remove up 7kg of water from each box.

Duff said organising transportation of the dryer across to Australia was almost as complicated as building the machine given the global problems in moving freight amid ongoing Covid disruptions.

Supplied The document freeze dryer weighs in at almost 30,000kg and measures approximately 15m by 3m.

The dryer left Blenheim on Wednesday and would be transported to Auckland by truck before setting sail to Melbourne, Australia.

“We did one a little more than 10 years ago, and it cost $15,000 to ship it over, but now the quote that we’ve got to ship it was US$150,000,” Duff said.

“So our shipping company has found an alternative way to do it which is on a car-carrier, but the car-carrier is very random.

“Apparently, they’re controlled by the car manufacturers, and it might be booked to go to a certain place but suddenly say ‘no, we want to send it here’, and just send it randomly all around the place, so hopefully it’s going to go from Auckland to Melbourne.”

New South Wales has experienced heavy rains for large parts of the year that have resulted in extensive flooding across many areas and caused an estimated AU$5.5 billion worth of damage to the region.

Meanwhile, with its world-leading freeze dryer manufacturing expertise in hot demand across the world, Cuddon Ltd has applied for consent to develop its headquarters on McArtney Street, Blenheim.

The plans would see the current site, where the company have been based since the 1880s, build over neighbouring netball courts in order to expand its freeze dryer operations.