Child in stable condition after Auckland house fire

A child has been taken to Starship Hospital with critical injuries after a fire spread through a house in Pt Chevalier, Auckland.

A young child is in a stable condition after receiving critical injuries during a house fire in Auckland.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said ambulances were called to the fire in Pt Chevalier about 11am Tuesday.

“One patient with critical injuries was taken to Starship Hospital,” they said.

The patient was now under the care of Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau.

It is home to the National Burn Centre.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A child is in stable condition, after a fire spread through a house in Pt Chevalier, Auckland on Tuesday.

A Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau spokesperson confirmed the patient was in a stable condition on Wednesday morning.

A neighbour, Carlos Screen, said the child was about 2 or 3 and had been “badly burned, back legs, everything”.

Another neighbour said he was passing the house when the fire broke out. He saw a woman running out of the property, holding a child.

She was screaming for someone to help her nephew, he said.

“The little boy was really badly hurt. He had burns everywhere.

“He was still breathing and conscious when I saw him though.”

The house was being treated as a crime scene, according to a firefighter.

A firefighter on the scene said they were called to multiple reports of a house fire with people still inside the building.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The house is being treated as a crime scene, according to a firefighter.

However, upon arrival, the building had been evacuated.

An investigation was being carried out, the firefighter said.

On Tuesday afternoon, a police cordon could be seen surrounding the house and road outside, and a police officer was watching the scene.

Police said on Wednesday they were continuing to liaise with fire investigators.

“As part of this a scene examination remains ongoing at the address.”