The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, December 7

Travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has published the 5th edition of their annual honours, and two Kiwi photographers make the list.

Two Kiwi photographers recognised on world stage

Two New Zealand photographers have reacted with surprise at having their images named among the best aurora shots captured around the world in 2022.

The best of the best from the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year have been revealed by travel photography blog Capture the Atlas, which celebrates the beauty of the natural phenomenon.

Douglas Thorne and Kavan Chay have been picked for their images of Nugget Point Lighthouse and Taieri Beach in Otago respectively.

The aurora season ranges from September to April in the northern hemisphere and from March to September in the southern hemisphere.

Airbnb comes to Middle Earth

Spending a night in a Hobbit’s bed is now a reality for Middle Earth fans.

Set between sprawling plush hills of Waikato farmland, on a 2500-acre Matamata property, the Hobbiton movie set has attracted millions from around the world.

While they’ve gazed at the picturesque Hobbit hole strewn landscape as content as Samwise Gangee after a second breakfast, the attraction has relied on facades set into the hillside to create the illusion of a thriving community.

But now, guests will be able to open the door to the interior of a real hobbit hole and – providing their bare feet are as clean as a respectable Hobbit - stay the night inside.

To mark the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An unexpected Journey and 20 years of touring, Hobbiton has offered the public the rare chance to book a night at the Hobbiton set through Airbnb for just $10.

Host and Hobbiton Film Set CEO Russell Alexander will be hosting three individual two-night stays for up to four guests at ‘The Millhouse.’

“For more than two decades, we’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to Hobbiton Movie set, but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle-earth,” he said.

It comes as organisers have seen a new surge in visitor interest since the release of new Amazon TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Hobbiton has partnered with Airbnb to host guests on three separate occasions during March 2023.

Seven-year-old's plea brings Santa back

Supplied Miliana McPrior insisted on a photo when she spotted Santa back in his Hamilton East spot, with a special sign featuring her name.

After several years’ hiatus, Hamilton’s own Santa Claus is back thanks to a curious seven-year old and a Hamilton property developer.

The former Calder Lawson building on Grey St in Hamilton East has in Christmases past hosted a Father Christmas lookalike – albeit plastic. For the past two years an errant Santa has left a Christmas-shaped hole in the minds of many of the city’s youngsters.

One of them was seven-year-old Miliana (Mili) McPrior, who often used to greet Mr Claus on her way to and from school, mum Tegan McIntyre said. That hadn’t been the case during Covid however.

So Mili hatched a plan. Knowing that Hamilton developer Matt Stark – of Riverbank Lane and Hills Apartments – had recently purchased the former travel agents’ building, she wrote him a letter.

Supplied Mili McPrior’s letter convinced property developer Matt Stark to seek out the missing Santa and put him back.

“Dear Mr Stark, it is 30 days until Christmas. I really want the big Santa on the roof in Hamilton East. Can you please help?”

Stark was only happy to oblige. He diverted one of his HIAB cranes and returned Santa to his rightful place.

Coaxing Santa back up was the easy part, Stark says.

“I had to call the former owner of the building and find out where Santa even was.”

Mcintyre says Mili almost had a “meltdown” upon seeing that Stark had granted her Christmas wish.

“We were driving to school, and we looked out the window and there he was. I did a double-take because I saw that he was holding something. He had a sign and on it said ‘Merry Christmas Miliana’.”

Mili insisted they pull over and take a photo, her mother said and it was an early Christmas present of sorts.

The fast and the furry-ous

A bear in has been seen playing an instrument while getting a lift with a friend in Russia.

Hero dog saves sheep from coyotes

A sheepdog is recovering at home in Georgie, USA, after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his owner's flock of sheep.

Casper, a 20-month-old Great Pyrenees fought off a pack of coyotes who were threatening John Wierwiller's sheep farm, he said.

The fight lasted longer than half an hour, left eight coyotes dead and bloodied Casper, with skin and part of his tail torn off.

Casper is now recovering at home after his heroic act.