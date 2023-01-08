God the mother: Faith and feminism in contemporary Aotearoa

Gender rights activist Sandi Hall is fighting for religious equality in God's pronouns, believing that thousands of years 'he/him' should be read as 'they'them'.

Sandi Hall​​ stands – a sandwich board strapped over her shoulders with duct tape – in the car park of Auckland’s St Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral.

In one hand, she holds a large stack of flyers and written over her chest is a question: Is God male?

Hall is a self-proclaimed “feminist revolutionary” and she's on a one-woman-mission to change the way church leaders talk about God.

“I’m quite prepared to take everything from street action to massive rally action to achieve that kind of change,” she said.

READ MORE:

* The non-binary kid who changed the way their school thought about gender

* Suffrage 125: Kate Sheppard opened the door, let's burn down the house

* Women of Influence: Feminism has been around for over 150 years, and it's still needed



Chris McKeen/Stuff Sandi Hall is a gender rights campaigner who staged a protest outside St Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, in Auckland’s CBD.

Hall’s plans are grand. She envisions women in all corners of the globe taking to the streets to challenge “sexist language in the Catholic Church”.

In Aotearoa, faith leaders have been creating space for people of all genders to see themselves reflected in liturgy for decades.

A five-minute walk down from St Patrick’s Cathedral – where Hall was protesting – is St Matthew-in-the-City, one of the many liberal Anglican churches in Auckland city.

It’s the home of Reverend Dr Susan Adams​​, who was first ordained in 1978 when there were very few women leaders in the church.

“The first time I stood behind the altar and presided at a service, I had never seen a woman do that. It was an all male world,” she said.

“I was asked questions like, ‘Why aren’t you satisfied with doing the flowers in church? Why would you want to be ordained?’”

This is partly why Adams believes inclusive language is “really important” in faith spaces.

“If you want to use gendered language, then that gendered language tends to be male and patriarchal and that excludes most of us.”

Supplied Reverend Dr Susan Adams was first ordained in 1978 when there were very few women leaders in the church.

Adams ran workshops for churches on how to use inclusive languages in services and worked in LGBTIA affirming churches while homosexuality was still criminalised.

Times have changed, Adams said. And they’re still changing.

“Many churches now use both male and female language when talking about God. But now there’s a shift towards using non-personal language that doesn’t reference gender at all.

“I would talk about God more as an experience rather than a person, [an experience] of love, of life, of goodness,” she said.

The liberal Anglican church is far from the only faith community re-thinking its relationship with gender.

Dr Esther Jilovsky is a feminist and rabbi of a progressive Jewish congregation in Wellington: Temple Sinai.

“I can’t tell you how many women – especially older women – come up to me to tell me how amazing it is to see a female rabbi leading a service,” Rabbi Jilovsky said.

“A lot of people, especially women, have felt excluded from Jewish communities when they only saw men on the bimah, only saw men leading services, only saw men reading from the Torah, only saw men taking part in holy activities.

“It really changes when women and people of all genders can also be a part of it. Ultimately we want to be inclusive, not exclusive.”

Michelle Duff and Kirsty Johnston/STUFF Tell Me About It is weekly podcast offering an intimate and expert look at the messy complexities of feminism, gender and simply trying to survive as a woman in a world built for men.

In traditional Orthodox synagogues men and women sit separately, Rabbi Jilovsky said.

“We've removed all those barriers. We know gender is a spectrum and people identify as non-binary. We have a fully egalitarian form of Judaism.

“I don’t want anyone to ever have to enter my synagogue and think, ‘oh my goodness, where do I sit?’ We want our kids to grow up knowing they are equal, no matter what gender they are,” she said.

Temple Sinai, along with other progressive Jewish congregations, uses a prayer book that has been translated with entirely gender-neutral language.

“We don’t use pronouns for God in English,” Jilovsky said. “I always just say God or I say the Eternal.

“But I think imposing a gender on God – that just tries to make God fit into a human conception of something that is beyond human comprehension,” she said.

“God is nurturing and God is powerful. These things that traditionally are associated in ancient thought, with one gender or the other... and God does not have a gender.”

Not all feminist faith communities have been going through a deconstruction of gendered language.

Anjum Rahman​, founding member of New Zealand Islamic Women’s Council and Inclusive Aotearoa Collective, said the Kiwi Muslim community is already juggling too much.

“We know that God has no gender, no human shape or form, but it [gendered language] is not a priority for the Muslim world right now,” she said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Anjum Rahman is a founding member of New Zealand Islamic Women’s Council and the Inclusive Aotearoa Collective.

For her, feminism in religion is less about word choice and more about the safety and freedom of her people.

Rahman said that real feminism gives women agency by respecting their decisions.

“If you really believe in feminism then let [women] choose how they want to do their struggles and let them lead. We don’t need other women to decide they know what’s best for us and how to do feminism,” she said.

“People assume that I’m oppressed. Judging my intelligence, thinking I'm brainwashed which means I’m too stupid to make my own decisions,” she said.

But ultimately, Rahman’s combination of feminism and faith is her own – and it brings her strength and a sense of peace.

“It's a way to believe in something bigger than myself. It's about community. It's about identity – it's many things.

“But ultimately in the most difficult times of my life religion and faith has what’s got me through,” she said.

Sandi Hall is planning to continue protesting outside Catholic churches. For her, changing the words we use is just the first step.

“You can be a feminist and just read the newspaper, and watch how much society has changed, or you can be a revolutionary and get out there and do something,” she said.