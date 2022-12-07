Explosive disposal team sent to Nelson due to 'suspicious item'

An explosive disposal team is travelling to Nelson to help deal with a suspicious item found in central Nelson.

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson said an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Christchurch was currently driving up to Nelson.

This was after police advised the public to avoid certain streets while they responded to reports of a “suspicious item” in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said Konini St was currently closed while police responded to reports of a suspicious item located on Kerr St.

The road closures were in place to reduce public safety risk while staff worked to determine what the full circumstances of the matter were, police said.

Police were alerted to this at about 1.15pm.

Police said Kerr and parts of Gloucester streets were also closed by Police.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Police have closed an area of Nelson due to a suspicious package.

Rutherford Street and Vanguard Street were unaffected by closures.

Police said they were unable to provide further information on the item.

A bystander outside Smiths said that at the Kerr St building where he worked staff inside the building were told to stay there until police had finished working at the scene.

He said he was told by police that he would not be allowed back into the office for three or four hours until a team from Christchurch had visited.

“Until they’re done, no one is going in,” he said. “No one can come out and leave, and you can’t get in.”

It is understood a number of Nelson central city workers park their cars in the cordoned off area, and were unable to access their vehicles on Wednesday afternoon.