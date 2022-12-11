Weather: Thunderstorms and rain expected to continue

Despite NIWA's Auckland's weather stations not recording unusually high rainfall, some suburbs like Epsom got doused with monsoon-like downpours on Saturday evening between 5.30pm and 6pm.

Periods of torrential rain and one or two thunderstorms may continue in Southland on Sunday evening, while there is a risk of further downpours in the North Island.

MetService’s weather radar detected severe thunderstorms moving towards Lumsden, Diptonn, Hokonui Hills and Glenure about 6pm.

The severe thunderstorm which produced torrential rain has now eased, however rain and thunderstorms may continue, MetService said.

North Islanders are also set for another afternoon of heavy rain, with a MetService heavy rain watch issued for most of the central island on Sunday.

Affected areas were expected to include Waikato from Hamilton southwards, eastern areas of Waitomo and Taumarunui, Taupo and inland Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua. Thunderstorms were also possible in these areas.

There’s also no relief in sight for Aucklanders, who are expected to see another damp afternoon.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said that although the rain would cover most of the Auckland region, it was not expected to be particularly heavy in any one area.

The super city will see a high of 23C and a low of 15C.

“There is hope for Auckland though – it looks like the rain may start to ease by this evening and going into tomorrow,” Bakker said.

Craig Hoyle/Stuff Heavy rain caused massive surface water issues and traffic delays in Greenlane on Saturday afternoon.

For the rest of the North Island, Bakker warned of an increased risk of thunderstorms – particularly in the ranges – as the rain travels through.

Northwesterlies would leave Wellington feeling fresh for a time this afternoon, but a mainly fine day is expected in the capital.

Temperatures were expected to peak at 20C and reach a low of 15C.

Christchurch would see some showers and northerly winds, but was otherwise in store for a settled day. Temperatures would reach a high of 22C, but were expected to drop to 12C.

On Saturday, heavy rain wrecked havoc with widespread flooding across Auckland.

In Greenlane, significant flooding caused serious delays near the roundabout that connects the suburb to the motorway.

Further north, Saturday’s heavy rain saw the road surface become unstuck on State Highway 1.