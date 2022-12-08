The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, December 8

Auckland Transport passengers can start bringing their small pets on board buses during off peak times from December 26.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Small pets can hitch a ride on Auckland buses

Aucklanders keen to travel with their small furry friends on Auckland Transport buses can have them tag along from December 26 during off-peak times (between 9am-3pm and after 6.30pm).

After Auckland Transport’s successful train trial, passengers can bring small domestic pets in approved carriers on their laps at no extra cost.

Passengers can only bring along one pet and the carrier needs to be small enough to be stored under a seat or on the passenger's lap, and will have to clean any mess made by their little ones before getting off.

The transport agency will be trialling the initiative for six weeks before looking into allowing larger dogs in approved muzzles on-board buses as well.

“This is another fantastic step towards making Auckland a more pet-friendly city. We are finally catching up with international cities where pets are welcome on all forms of public transport," Darek Koper, Group Manager of Metro Service said.

Cats ruining Christmas

Is it even the holiday season if your cat hasn’t tried to destroy your Christmas tree yet?

It seems like our feline friends tend to hate even our best festive decorating efforts. And the proof is on TikTok – videos of cats wrecking trees and smashing baubles blow up in popularity every year come December.

Scientists say that cats are hard-wired to destroy Christmas trees. “Christmas trees are exciting to many cats,” Mikel Delgado, a postdoctoral fellow at the School of Veterinary Medicine at UC Davis, told Inverse.

“When cats are in familiar territory, they often want to investigate anything new. The tree has outdoor smells and bark to scratch, so there is plenty to investigate.”

“Those ornaments you hang on the tree turn it into a giant cat toy.”

Trees also provide a high vantage point that cats enjoy climbing, Delgado said. This might explain why so many felines make their way to the top of the tree the first chance they get.

UK's longest-serving Santa Claus celebrates 60th year on the job

UK man Ray Hulse, 78, has put on his red suit once again as he celebrates his 60th year of spreading Christmas cheer as Santa Claus.

Hulse told SWNS that he started working as St Nick in 1962 at the age of 18 and has no plans on hanging up his Santa sack any time soon.

“Once I saw the sparkle with the kids, I thought I’d carry it on,” he said.

Over the last six decades, he has spent the festive season visiting schools, supermarkets and village halls and has raised at least $105,000 for terminally ill children.

“I’ve been doing it every year, even when the pandemic was on,” he said. “I’ve never once missed a year.”

He believes he is not only the longest-serving Santa Claus in UK, but also in the world.

"People have been doing research and say they can find no record of anyone doing it longer than me in the world,” he said.

Famous writers rally behind debut author after no-show book signing

Debut author Chelsea Banning faced her first book signing in Ashtabula, Ohio, with excitement. But after only two people showed up, several famous authors chipped in to buck up her spirits, Washington Post reports.

"Only 2 people came to my author signing, so I was pretty bummed about it," she typed on Twitter. "Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed."

Evan Agostini/AP Author Margaret Atwood said nobody came to her first book signing.

"Join the club," wrote The Handmaid's Tale author, Margaret Atwood, in response to Banning. "I did a signing to which nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help."

‘Stunning’ close-up images of snowflakes

Jason Persoff/Jason Persoff The central plate of this snowflake grew nearly perfectly.

A snowflake is a remarkable thing close up - something that US photographer Jason Persoff knows only too well.

Persoff has taken 100 close-up photos of snowflakes, writes the Washington Post.

The images show the flakes' intricate patterns and structures, with each looking like a tiny Christmas tree decoration.

Have a look at some of Persoff's photos here.