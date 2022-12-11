Special welcome to a place they're proud to call home

Welcome, from the people - these signs will go up over the next few weeks around Tokoroa, Putāruru, Tīrau and Arapuni.

A national BMX champion, a nurse who helps run a Tokoroa gym, a pig hunting Elvis-loving five-year-old and a retired teacher-turned-farmer who is also an actor.

These are some of the 24 local personalities who feature on the South Waikato’s new town signage.

Tyrell Taylor, Sami Kaitai, McGregor Manu and Dave Shaw were nominated by friends or whānau to be some the faces on signs that greet visitors at entrances to the district’s four main towns – Tokoroa, Putāruru, Tīrau and Arapuni.

The South Waikato District Council’s $457,000 district re-branding project does not feature a single paid model, and according to the council’s head of economic development Paul Bowden, the new signage better reflects the South Waikato’s diverse communities.

Stuff Tokoroa’s McGregor Manu loves pig hunting and Elvis Presley and is one of 24 local faces welcoming people to the South Waikato.

“The refresh is part of a strategy to put the district and its four main towns on the map and highlight how friendly and welcoming our community is to visitors, businesses, and potential new residents.”

Bowden said signage across the district was inconsistent and research found many people outside the region could not place the South Waikato on a map and had some negative perceptions of their towns.

“Our new signage will unify the South Waikato district while projecting each town’s unique identity.

“It is all about people and community – that’s why we asked the people of South Waikato to nominate personalities to represent the district.

“The locals love living here, and we needed that to shine through.”

Stuff Associate charge nurse manager and fitness enthusiast Sami Kaitai helps run a gym and athletics club in Tokoroa.

Bowden said the design concepts developed by brand expert Sven Baker were based on extensive research into what made the district and its towns special.

The council’s digital marketing co-ordinator Michaela Coffin said they were looking for a single unifying idea which reflected the district and its towns.

“The unifying idea is that people all love their towns and communities even though they are so different.

“Featuring local people on the signs makes the signs authentic.”

Associate charge nurse manager and fitness enthusiast Sami Kaitai, who helps run a gym and an athletics club in Tokoroa, is all in favour of featuring local people on the signs.

“When you see a person on the signs who is active in the community it gives you someone to relate to,” she said.

Stuff Former Putāruru College deputy principal Dave Shaw and his mate Shep feature on Pūtaruru’s new signage.

Former Putāruru College deputy principal Dave Shaw is proud to feature on signage for his adopted home.

He emigrated to New Zealand from Radcliffe near Manchester and settled in Putāruru because he loved the hearty, community-minded people, the beautiful scenery and the opportunity for outdoor activities including tramping, rafting, and hunting.

Bowden said welcoming signs from South Waikato iwi Raukawa would appear alongside each sign in the district.

Raukawa tumu whakarae (general manager) Maria Te Kanawa said it was important to warmly welcome everyone into te rohe o Raukawa.

“It’s been our homeland for over 300 years so whether you are a visitor, migrant, immigrant, local or tangata whenua, everyone is welcome, nau piki mai, nau kake mai.

“It’s a special place, and I’m proud to call it my home.”

South Waikato mayor Gary Petley said it was important to acknowledge people were entering the district and whose land they were travelling on.

“This signage is all about presenting a fresh new image for South Waikato and our towns that is positive, forward-looking and welcoming and is aligned with all the exciting growth happening in the district.

“The new signage will build pride in the district among locals, so they can advocate for it, and welcome new investors, residents and visitors.”