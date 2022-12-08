One person has died, highway closed after serious crash near Karaka

A serious crash has closed Auckland’s State Highway 22.

Auckland’s State Highway 22 is set to be closed for some time after a serious crash near Karaka, where one person has died.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2.35pm.

A second person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

“At this stage at least one person is understood to have sustained serious injuries.”

Karaka Road is closed between Blackridge and Oira roads, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

The road would likely remain closed for some time, a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

“Consider delaying your journey or allow time for a detour.”