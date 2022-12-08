One person has died, highway reopened after serious crash near Karaka

Auckland’s State Highway 22 is open again after a serious crash near Karaka, where one person has died.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 2.35pm.

A second person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

“At this stage at least one person is understood to have sustained serious injuries.”

Karaka Rd was closed from around 3pm until 7pm, between Blackridge and Oira roads, with motorists advised to avoid the area.