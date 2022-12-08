Person in critical condition after south Auckland pool incident

A person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in critical condition after an incident at a swimming pool.

A person has been taken to hospital from Jubilee Pool in Pukekohe in critical condition, emergency services have confirmed.

Police and St John Ambulance were called to the public pools around 12.30pm on Thursday and took one person to Middlemore Hospital in critical condition.

St John sent two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles with critical care paramedics.

READ MORE:

* Supervision age at city pools raised from 7 to 11 so lifeguards can do their jobs



So far they have been unable to say what has happened, and staff at the pool were unable to speak to media about the situation.

Jubilee Pool is only open in the summer months – it reopened for this season on December 3.