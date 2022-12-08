Driver crashes into fence before stealing second vehicle with firearm inside

Police are working to locate the driver of stolen vehicle, which is believed to have a firearm in it.

A police media spokesperson said police were called to State Highway 1 in Hunterville at 12.45pm on Thursday after reports a motorist had driven a stolen car into a fence.

The driver has fled the scene, taking another vehicle with a firearm inside.

Police are following lines of inquiry to locate the vehicle and offender, the spokesperson said.

A Feilding resident, who did not want to be named, said there was now a heavy police presence in the town about 4pm.

It was unclear if it was related to the fleeing driver incident, but police had blocked off roads including Seddon St.

“There are cops everywhere.”

She said a chopper was searching the area around Ōroua river.

More to come.