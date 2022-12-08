Man arrested after allegedly crashing into fence, stealing vehicle with firearm inside

Police during a search in Feilding for a fleeing driver.

A man who allegedly crashed into a fence before stealing a vehicle with a firearm inside, has been arrested after evading police for nearly six hours.

A police media spokesperson confirmed just after 6pm that a man was arrested in Cheltenham and taken into custody and that charges were yet to be confirmed.

Police were called to State Highway 1 in Hunterville at 12.45pm on Thursday after reports a motorist had driven a stolen car into a fence.

The driver fled the scene, before allegedly taking another vehicle that had a firearm inside.

A police spokesperson confirmed about 5pm that the firearm has since been recovered.

A Feilding resident, who did not want to be named, said there was a heavy police presence in the town about 4pm.

It was unclear if it was related to the fleeing driver incident, but police had blocked off roads including Seddon St.

“There are cops everywhere.”

She said at 4pm a chopper was searching the area around Ōroua River.

A police spokesperson said they could not provide further details at this stage.