Are New Zealand's holiday hotspots ready for an influx of sick people?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall encourage people to protect themselves from Covid-19 in the lead-up to Christmas.

Hundreds of thousands of Kiwis will soon travel to their favourite holiday spots, but are tourist towns prepared for an influx of people who may have Covid-19?

Daily cases have increased in early December but rates could further surge as New Zealanders and overseas tourists head on their festive getaways in the coming weeks.

Dr Emily Harvey, co-lead of the Contagion Network modelling programme, this week said a “gradual waning of immunity from past infection and vaccination” and new variants were causing “a new wave” of infections.

“From the modelling, we expect to see cases and infections rising over the next couple of weeks, and peaking late in December,” she said.

“Whilst the size of this variant-driven wave in terms of infections and cases is uncertain, we do know that it will produce a wave of hospitalisations and deaths as well.”

On Waiheke Island the main retail pharmacy has ordered in extra stock, including additional antiviral medication Paxlovid, ahead of the holiday season.

Judy Turnbull, pharmacist and owner of Unichem Waiheke Pharmacy, said they were well-placed to meet the expected increased demand for services.

“We're quite seasoned to it because we've been doing it for a large number of years,” she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tens of thousands of Kiwis will flock to Waiheke island this summer.

“We have meetings and decide what quantities we will need, and adjust if it changes quickly.

“We’re in a lucky position on Waiheke, in the fact that we can get things quite quickly and adapt pretty quickly if we need to.”

There is a daily demand for Paxlovid on the island, which has “changed the game”.

“I’ve head that all the accommodation providers are just about fully booked-out all summer, so I think it's going to be a really bumper season. People do have to take precautions because there's a lot of Covid out there.”

Glenn Mitchell, owner of Queenstown’s Life Pharmacy Wilkinsons, said they have been building up their stock levels.

“We have a few staff trained to deliver Paxlovid and that's been relatively steady,” he said.

“A lot of that supply is available through our wholesalers and we haven't been alerted to the fact that it might be an issue.”

Although people were aware of the antiviral medication, there was some uncertainty about who was eligible to receive it, he said.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Paxlovid is one of two common antiviral medications available in New Zealand.

“We get lots of enquiries every day. I would say nearly half the time most people aren't eligible.”

A Pfizer-funded survey reported that 54% of New Zealanders knew little about antiviral treatments for Covid-19.

The main antiviral medicines available in New Zealand include, Paxlovid tablets (nirmatrelvir with ritonavir) and Lageviro capsules (molnupiravir).

To be effective, they must be started within five days of symptoms and eligible people include:

Māori or Pasifika aged 50 years or older.

Everyone aged 65 years and older.

Anyone aged 50 years or older who have had fewer than two COVID-19 vaccinations.

In Hawke's Bay, Peter Bailey, owner of Life Pharmacy Napier City, said the demand for RAT tests has increased in recent weeks.

“There's no issue with supplies of Paxlovid, which is the first line of defence. There's plenty of stock around.

Stuff Life Pharmacy Napier City said the demand for RAT tests has increased in recent weeks.

“What we’ve seen in the last two weeks is a large number of RAT tests going out, so obviously there is more [Covid-19] out there than there was.

“We were supplying about 1500 tests a week, it’s now about 3000.”

Bailey’s main concern was cruise ships entering Napier, bringing passengers with Covid-19 to the city.

“Two staff members got Covid four weeks ago, when one of the cruise ships came in.”

Unwell passengers head to Napier’s pharmacies because “medicine onboard is so expensive”.

“They are sick and they are not telling anyone that they've got Covid because if they do, they get confined to their cabin and it mucks up their cruise.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship docked at Lyttelton Port in October.

“There's nothing we can do about it. We still make it basically compulsory for people to wear masks in the pharmacy.”

At Lyttelton Pharmacy, owner John Thrupp said they issue antiviral medication to about four or five people in the community a day, either by prescription or from their trained pharmacists.

They have supplied antivirals "to the odd New Zealander on board” visiting cruise ships.

Although passengers could buy antiviral medication on their ship, he understood the costs were high.

“Anecdotally, I've had people say it cost $400 to see the doctor on the vessel,” he said.

“Then it's another $1500 for the antiviral, or something like that. I could be wrong, but that's what people have told me.”

Kevin O'Sullivan, chief executive of New Zealand Cruise Association, was not aware of the cost of treatment on cruise ships but said they typically had good medical facilities.

“There are medical officers on board and they are well-schooled and there are a lot of testing facilities,” he said.

“Every time I go on board a ship now I notice all the crew and all the passengers are masked as a recommendation from cruise lines.”