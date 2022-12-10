Auckland's Christmas in the Park will go ahead despite thunderstorm warning

Thousands of people packed Christchurch's Hagley Park for the Christmas in the Park concert on Saturday November 26.

The annual Christmas in the Park concert in Auckland Domain will go ahead on Saturday night, despite a fresh thunderstorm watch.

Shortly after 3pm, MetService said most of the North Island is set for scattered thunderstorms, with some anticipated to cause between 20mm and 40mm of rain or hail.

But Christmas in the Park spokeswoman Deborah Delaney said there is no chance the concert will be postponed until November 11.

“Aucklanders are a hardy lot,” she said. “They’ll bring tarpaulins, they’ll bring umbrellas. They’ll rug up.”

She said if the thunderstorms do come down, it will be a mess to put the show on the next day on sodden ground.

About a thousand people came to watch the rehearsal on Friday night, Delaney said, so she is expecting a decent crowd tonight.

It also rained last month at the Christchurch edition of Christmas in the Park, but people didn’t leave, according to Delaney.

So, if you’re heading in for a night of carols, here’s what you need to know about making it a smooth experience.

Bear in mind – Christmas in the Park is just one of three major events being staged on Saturday night: the others being Guns N’ Roses at Eden Park and Jack Johnson at Western Springs. Red Bull Flugtag at the Viaduct was sur to wrap up at about 5pm.

Parking options will be squeezed, thanks to road closures.

Auckland Council The spirit of Christmas will be alive all of December in Auckland's Te Komititanga square.

For Christmas in the Park, buses and trains are a good option – with Grafton and Newmarket stations nearby. There will be parking restrictions in place at the Domain and around the park’s perimeter.

At Guns N’ Roses, parking will be restricted in the surrounding streets of Eden Park until 11.30pm, with tow trucks taking away vehicles still in the area.

The Western train line will leave concert goers right outside Eden Park, but check for travel updates as there was a “track infrastructure issue” on Friday.

Western Springs is a quick walk from Ponsonby or Grey Lynn, so a walk down after a bus ride into the suburbs would do the trick.