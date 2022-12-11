Snorkeller found unresponsive in water

Police confirmed they received reports of a man who was located unresponsive while snorkelling in Bluff. (File photo)

A man located unresponsive in the water near Foreshore Rd in Bluff on Saturday was brought to shore but was unable to be revived.

Police confirmed they received reports of a man who was located unresponsive while snorkelling around 10:30am. There have now been 78 drownings so far in 2022.

A man who went freediving off the coast of Wellington last week was the 77th nationwide, a police spokesperson said. His death has been referred to the coroner.

There were 90 preventable drownings last year, the highest number in 10 years. Men were overrepresented in the deaths, with 76 men and 14 women in 2021.