Love, life and art: Rural residency leads to life change

Artist Andrew McLeod with one of his paintings at the Sarjeant Gallery in Whanganui where he was an artist in residence.

When Auckland-based artist Andrew McLeod headed down the island for an arts residency earlier in the year, he did not realise the move would become permanent.

McLeod was the first to stay at the Gullies Art Residency on a farm near Marton in the Rangitīkei.

For two months until the end of summer, the artists retreat was the unlikely combination of a working farm with beef, sheep and 50 hectares of native bush, and an artist’s studio.

The environment proved inspiring, with McLeod starting three paintings and producing a digital drawing set to become a mural at the Marton Community Garden.

After his time in Marton, McLeod took up another residency in Whanganui. This time is making the move permanent.

When Stuff talked to McLeod, he was packing up to make the move, and reflecting on the year.

“I was newly single and a bit lonely and I was able to travel around because I didn’t have a partner or dependents or anything,” said McLeod, on taking up the original residency in Marton.

The working farm was an environment that felt both “nice and new to me” he said, but it also felt like home, reminding him of his mother and grandparents.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Laura Morrison, along with husband Richard, owns The Gullies, a 250ha farm in the Rangitīkei that offers an arts residency.

The residency also inspired McLeod to paint portraits, a shift he attributed to “being around family on the farm”.

McLeod has been making a living from his oil paintings, digital art and printmaking since he was 22 years old, graduating from the Elam School of Fine Arts.

He describes his style as figurative and “very much inspired by the past”.

In Whanganui, McLeod resided in the historic Tylee Cottage, an artist residency offered by the Sarjeant Gallery.

There he finished the three paintings he started in Marton and unexpectedly fell in love, prompting a decision to pack up his Auckland life and live with his new partner.

On what captured him about Whanganui, McLeod says it’s a really nice community.

“It feels like artists and crafts people have a lot of respect in the community, so everyone’s friendly and confident. But mostly because I met someone. I’m moving in with her.”

Artists’ residencies have a long history and typically offer self-contained spaces and a small payment for artists, providing the opportunity to focus purely on their art work.

For Laura Morrison and husband Richard, McLeod was the first artist in residence to stay at their farm.

With a background in art history, blending a rural environment with the arts was a natural move for Morrison who found it a perfect combination for bringing up her two young sons.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Laura Morrison says the farm is the perfect place to raise her boys.

“[I] just really enjoy raising the boys with art in the house and … appreciating the beauty in anything and everything. And I think that ties in really nicely with the farm.

“It’s such an idyllic place for the boys to grow up... it’s about doing our bit to foster the arts at the grassroots level if you like,.”

Morrison was selling a limited edition print run of McLeod's ‘Family Portrait’, painted during his time at Gullies, to raise money for the residency.

Their second artist in resident will be Caroline McQuarrie from Wellington.