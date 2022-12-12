New air force Poseidon air craft wings its way to NZ

The first of the air force’s new Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft is due to arrive in New Zealand today.

The Government announced in 2018 it had purchased four of the Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft for $2.3 billion to replace the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s six ageing P-3K2 Orions, which have been in operation since the 1960s.

The new aircraft have been built in the United States. The first Poseidon was on its way to Base Ohakea in Manawatū, where the aircraft will be based, on Monday, leaving Nadi, Fiji in the morning to complete its 11,265 kilometre journey across the Pacific.

The remaining three Poseidon aircraft are all in advanced stages of production and will arrive next year.

The aircraft will be used to support to New Zealand’s peace and security operations, maritime surveillance, resource protection, humanitarian and disaster responses, at home, in the Pacific and further abroad.

The air force's No 5 Squadron, about 250 personnel, is relocating to Ohakea from Whenuapai in Auckland.

The first P-8A Poseidon was officially handed over by Boeing at a ceremony in Seattle in the United States last week.

New Zealand Consul-General to Los Angeles Jeremy Clarke-Watson attended and said in a statement: “For New Zealand, as a maritime nation and one of the world’s largest Exclusive Economic Zones, the ability to quickly survey the ocean is vital.

“The P-8A capability ensures we can continue to deliver the country’s maritime surveillance needs and to be able to offer assistance to our Pacific partners.

“It also adds a further connection within our long-standing defence and security co-operation with the United States, our close strategic partner.”

Ministry of Defence acting deputy secretary of capability delivery Sarah Minson thanked everyone involved in the project, a “once-in-a-generation investment to strengthen New Zealand’s maritime surveillance capability”.

“From the initial contract with the US Foreign Military Sales process four years ago, through to the construction of the fuselages in Kansas, the trip to the Boeing factory in Seattle, its first flight and the final fitout of this aircraft, this has been an incredibly smooth process.

The ministry has shared a video about the Poseidon’s journey to New Zealand.

The P-8A is a military aircraft based on the commercial Boeing 737-800 fuselage but it has been modified to include a weapons bay, hard points, increased electrical generation capacity, Boeing 737-900 wings and structural strengthening for military operations.

It has modern surveillance sensors, electronic support measures, self-protection systems and a communications suite of radios, data links and satellite communication.