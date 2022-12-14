Winning at Paralympics 'the obvious' way to turn my life around - Liam Malone

Liam Malone tells Simon Bridges about his journey to Paralympics glory in the latest episode of Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast.

In his late teens and at a low point in his life, a car crash sparked two-time Paralympics gold medallist Liam Malone’s decision to become a world champion.

At 28, and a retired athlete now working in IT for Amazon, Malone tells Simon Bridges on Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast that the decision was the “most obvious thing ”.

Malone, who had his lower legs amputated aged 18 months after being born without fibula bones, says he always had hopes that others might find “unrealistic”. Even when he was smoking marijuana, partying at university in Canterbury after the death of his mum from cancer and learning that his brother in Perth was a meth addict.

“My life wasn't always on this trajectory and that's true,” Malone says. “Despite that, I was always a dreamer. As a child, I was always extremely ambitious … I never let those [ambitions] go despite the fact that my sets of actions were not necessarily going to lead me in that pathway.”

The 28-year-old says he decided to be a world and Paralympics champion because it was the “most obvious thing” – despite not having run in seven years.

“Going to the Paralympics was the obvious, easiest, most sensible thing I could do in terms of creating value, being unique, monopolising myself and being able to go and do other things. It was very strategic.”

Nelson Mail Liam Malone training in Nelson a few months before flying to the Paralympics in Rio.

During the interview, Malone reflects on the times when being teased about his disability as a child became “overbearing”.

“I would cry. I would say to my dad, ‘Why does this have to happen to me? Why do I have to be the one with no legs?’

“He would say things like, ‘Don't count yourself out, one day someone will build you legs’.

“I would parrot that at school, my friends [would say], ‘What are they going to do, build you cheetah legs?’ Inevitably that's what happened.”

BRADEN FASTIER / Stuff.co.nz Liam Malone's dad Murray talks about Liam's battle to make it to Rio

With those state-of-the-art, cheetah-style prosthetics, Malone won two Paralympics gold medals and a silver in Rio in 2016.

Though his dad was right in predicting that technology would help make Malone a household name in Aotearoa, the 28-year-old did have a cheeky dig at his parents.

“My parents were annoying in some capacity, I should have done something that I could have been good at that would have built my confidence - like playing chess!”

For the full interview, which also covers the pain of running on blades, Malone’s “date” with Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas and how the Crusaders helped him get one of his legs off the roof of a Canterbury pub, listen via the audio player above, or click here.

