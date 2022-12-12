Surfers warned skipper not to launch boat before it capsized at Manu Bay

New details have emerged of the dramatic capsizing of a 7.5m boat in Raglan on Sunday morning. The boat, named “Gametime”, was on Monday morning washed ashore on the rocks between Ngarunui Beach and Manu Bay.

Stuff understands that the vessel, an Extreme Boats 745 Game King, had been borrowed by the skipper on the day of the incident. On board were three men who were all wearing lifejackets. One of the men was transported to Waikato hospital with serious injuries and has subsequently been discharged.

Lifeguards on duty at the neighbouring Ngarunui beach were on the scene immediately. A coastguard jet ski was also launched, said Wally Hawken the president of the Raglan coastguard.

A witness to the incident, who declined to give his name, said that when the boatie arrived at the boat ramp he was warned by surfers not to attempt to launch his boat.

READ MORE:

* Three kayakers rescued off Pepin Island near Nelson

* Man diving for pāua from kayak rescued from rocks near Raglan

* Battle of the boat ramp in Raglan's Manu Bay



The witness said that the forecasted sea state further offshore might have misled Gametime’s skipper into attempting to cross the breakers.

“The forecast was smooth and for fisherman if the sea’s really smooth they’re on to it. Except, the waves here are big. It was low tide, the swell peaked overnight, I think it was about 2.9m.”

Seabed conditions near the boat ramp from which the boat was launched are also speculated to have increased the size of Sunday’s waves.

“At the moment there’s a lot of sand through there, so after Winter, the waves were breaking further in shore,” said the witness.

Supplied Gametime sticken on the rocks near Manu Bay on Sunday morning.

A shallower seabed due to sand deposition, can cause the frequency and height of waves to increase.

A surfer’s regard for the waves could have helped avoid the capsizing says the witness who was himself in the water on Sunday morning.

“It’s just that they [boaties] don’t read it like surfers, that’s the trouble. There’s a little gap here that you can go through. Unfortunately he went a little bit wider and tried to punch through.”

On Monday, damage was visible to the boat’s hull, stern and outboard engine cowling. The radar dome, torn off in the swell, had been collected and deposited inside the cockpit of the vessel.

Supplied "Gametime" on Monday morning hard up on the with damage visible to its hull, stern and engine.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Chief Executive Matt Williams admonished the boaties and appealed for water users to exercise common sense.

“Surf lifeguards simply are not, nor have they ever been resourced to be a substitute for the public’s common sense,” Williams said.

“Logic dictates that the incident on Sunday could have been easily avoided if the boat users had recognised the apparent poor conditions and reconsidered. If in doubt, don’t go out – no catch or day on the water is worth you or your mates’ lives, full stop.”

Maritime New Zealand’s Principal Advisor Recreational Craft, Matt Wood said, although Sunday’s near miss came very close to catastrophe, it has didactic potential.

”Spring and summer is a very busy period on the water. When planning on going out on the water, whether a stand-up paddle board or a boat; it is important to wear a properly fitted life jacket, check the conditions and take two forms of communication. When checking conditions, you should know your limits and not go out If the conditions are above your skill levels. If you need advice, Coastguard and the local harbourmaster can assist.”