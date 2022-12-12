Truck carrying flammable goods rolls, crushes car in Katikati

The truck came down on a car in the middle of Katikati.

A truck carrying 200 litres of disinfectant has crashed and rolled onto a car in the Bay of Plenty.

The incident happened on Main Rd in Katikati on Monday, police said.

Witnesses at the scene told SunLive no-one was in the car when the truck rolled onto it.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed there were no occupants in the parked car and the driver and another person got out of the truck.

The road has been closed and police said the work would continue for several hours.

A post on the Bay of Plenty & Waikato Accidents Facebook page said the truck had rolled on to a car parked nearby.

Police said no one was evacuated from the nearby area.

Jakob Leen/Sunlive The crash happened on SH2, near Beach Road in Katikati.

Motorists travelling through Katikati were told to expect delays.

“Diversions will be available. Police advise motorists to avoid the area.”