'Impressive taonga' touches down - new Poseidon arrives in New Zealand

The Royal New Zealand Air Force and Ministry of Defence officially welcome the first of the Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft into New Zealand.

The arrival of a new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft has reinforced the air force’s long-range abilities in the Pacific and beyond.

The first of the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s new Poseidon aircraft was unveiled at a ceremony at Base Ōhakea in Manawatū on Tuesday, part of the Government’s $2.3 billion purchase of four aircraft in 2018.

The new aircraft have been built in the United States and the first arrived in New Zealand on Monday. The aircraft will be based at Ōhakea and replace six ageing P-3K2 Orions, which have been operating since the 1960s.

The Poseidon fleet will support New Zealand’s peace and security operations, maritime surveillance, resource protection, humanitarian and disaster response.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Royal New Zealand Air Force’s new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, right, has arrived in New Zealand and will replace the old P-3K2 Orion aircraft.

Construction of the other three Poseidon is well under way and the aircraft should be in New Zealand by May.

The Orions will be retired in January, with one going to the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Christchurch and the other three will be disposed of.

Defence minister Peeni Henare welcomed the new Poseidon: “It truly is an impressive taonga”.

He said it closed a chapter on New Zealand’s old capability and looked towards a new one.

“I’m proud we will be able to continue a key role in the security architecture of our region and I’m also proud our personnel will have the opportunity to use such a high-end capability that will give them great experiences and all of us protection into the future.”

Chief of air force air vice-marshal Andrew Clark said the new aircraft continued their capabilities.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft has arrived in New Zealand and will replace the old P-3K2 Orion aircraft.

“We have an enormous area we have to cover. New Zealand search and rescue literally goes from the South Pole and the Equator, halfway to Australia and halfway to Chile.

“Whatever we get has to have the long range. The P-3 had that and so does the P-8. The versatility side is the range of tasks we have to carry out in our region.”

He said they could be called on for anything from disaster relief to fishing patrols, as well as being prepared for conflict.

“This aircraft, like the P-3 before it, is capable of being involved in conflict and defending our region as well.

“It includes very capable sensors for detecting, finding vessels and also submarines and the ability to launch weapons if necessary.”

The first mission is scheduled for January and the infrastructure to house the aircraft should be completed in the coming year.

The No 5 Squadron, about 250 personnel and their whānau, are relocating from Whanuapai in Auckland to Ōhakea.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Squadron leader Byron Wagstaff, left, and flight lieutenant Reece Tamariki have spent the past three years training in the United States.

Squadron leader and pilot Byron Wagstaff and flight lieutenant and tactical co-ordinator Reece Tamariki are part of the Poseidon’s crew.

They have spent the past three years training with the United States Navy at Jacksonville, Florida.

They had six months of training, then worked for two years as instructors teaching US Navy pilots how to operate the aircraft. They completed 1000 hours of flying between a simulator and the aircraft.

Wagstaff said after 10 years of flying an Orion, the new aircraft was a lot smoother.

“It’s a lot faster so we can get to the job and on task a lot faster.”

They have more training before getting ready for search and rescue and surveillance work next year.

Henare was asked of the new aircraft would help ward off the influence of China in the Pacific and he said New Zealand would look to continue its view of a peaceful and prosperous Pacific, and expected anyone coming in to uphold the same principals.

P-8A Poseidon statistics:

Wingspan: 123.6 feet (37.64m).

Length: 129.5 feet (39.47m).

Height: 42.1 feet (12.83m).

Propulsion: Two CFM56-7B engines 27,300 lbs thrust.

Speed: 490 knots (902kph).

Range: 1,200 nautical miles with 4 hours on station.

Ceiling: 41,000 feet (12,496m).

Crew: 9.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ministry of Defence chief executive Andrew Bridgman, left, Defence minister Peeni Henare, and Chief of air force Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark discuss the new Poseidon.