Take Five: Key questions about how to keep safe at sea answered

New Zealanders love a day out on the water – in 2020 almost 1.7 million of us spent time out boating. But as recent episodes – like Sunday’s capsizing at Manu Bay in Raglan – demonstrate, the ocean can be capricious and sometimes even lethal. When the water is calm it can sometimes be unclear why precautions need to be taken.

Different boat types, life jacket filling, access for rescue crews – even water salinity, can have an impact on your chances of coming home from a trip on the water when something goes awry.

New Zealanders are kept safe on the water through a comprehensive network of volunteer and full-time agencies. The Coastguard, Maritime New Zealand, harbour masters run by regional councils, surf lifesaving, the police and even other boaties are all responsible for Kiwis safety when the proverbial hits the fan.

So, beyond the obvious, what should you know about boating safely that you might not already know?

1. Is my life jacket good enough?

As a general rule of thumb; old life jackets are bad life jackets. Life jackets with kapok filling or cotton straps should be retired, according to Maritime New Zealand. Kapok, which was used as the buoyant fill in life jackets about 30 years ago can actually absorb water. Cotton straps can rot.

Boaties still using old life jackets can trade in their knackered life jackets and purchase a new one at a discounted price, through the Coastguard’s Old4New programme. It is a legal requirement of all skippers to ensure their craft has a correctly sized lifejacket for each person on board.

Wally Hawken, the president of the Raglan Coastguard, says it’s paramount that “you wear a life jacket and keep it on”.

Over two thirds of boating fatalities might have been prevented had a life jacket been worn.

Supplied An image from the moment everything went wrong for three boaties heading out in large surf at Manu Bay on Sunday.

2. I’ve got a phone: should be fine, right?

Maritime New Zealand's principal advisor recreational craft Matt Wood says to simply “check the conditions and take two forms of communication”.

Ways of communicating while in distress at sea can be rather different to those used on shore. A mobile phone is really only any use when they are kept dry and are within range of a cell tower. Although, checking weather forecasts such as those provided by the MetService’s Marine app via phone is certainly recommended – only 57% of boaties say they check a maritime forecast every time before going out on the water.

A waterproof VHF radio is recommended as a must-have for any boatie. The rescue channel – channel 16 – is monitored 24/7 by rescue agencies and can be heard by anybody tuned into the frequency. A VHF radio does have some limitations, however. Inland waterways may have limited coverage.

3. The outboard’s always started in the past, why shouldn’t it this time?

After a winter out of the water it is important boaties check the engines and systems of their craft, says Hawken.

Like any motor, that of a boat needs to be regularly serviced. A once-over before you take the boat to the ramp is also recommended – check things such as oil levels, fuel quality and that wires, hoses, linkages and any bungs are still intact.

A handy rule when it comes to boats - like some dinghies - without fuel gauges is the rule of thirds. A third for the trip out, another third for the trip back to the trailer and a final third in reserve for anything unforeseen.

4. Can I skimp on the engine?

You’ve already spent a wedge on a boat, surely you can save a few bucks on a second-hand motor, right? The short answer is no, you can’t.

As a boatie your vessel’s hull should have a maximum and a minimum horsepower rating as certified by the manufacturer, says Tony Thornton the sales manager of Waikato boat shop Woodbine Marine.

He says that although different boaties will have different needs, it is important they install an engine that is capable at the extremes of their craft’s tasks.

“If you’re doing a bar crossing for instance, you’ll need a bit of speed. You should have an engine with a horsepower rating a bit more than the minimum.”

He says that if you plan on purchasing a boat second-hand you should be conscious of the boat engine’s service history.

“There isn’t really anything in terms of brands, but things like age and hours are important. Look for an engine maintenance record when purchasing,” Thornton recommends.

In Waikato for instance, there are a variety of waterways that each come with their own requirements. A 90 horsepower engine that might be sufficient for a day’s fishing in the Firth of Thames might not be that useful when a West Coast bar needs to be navigated.

5. English is not my first language, where can I find some advice in my own language?

Wood says that if you require advice “Coastguard and the local harbourmaster can assist.”

While English is the international language of the sea, these agencies often deal with foreign crews whose own languages are not necessarily English. If they themselves cannot help, they might be able to put you in touch with a speaker of your language who can.

If in doubt, it is worth giving them a call.

The Coastguard’s boating safety code has also been translated into 16 different languages including Mandarin-Chinese, Hindi, Tongan and Tagalog.