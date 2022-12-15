AUT academics concerned mass redundancies have turned into 'targeted attacks'

Tertiary Education Union organiser for AUT Jill Jones says the union has been "inundated” with members asking for advice since the redundancies were announced. (File photo)

Academics from Auckland University of Technology are concerned that the university’s mass redundancies have turned into “targeted attacks”.

Some staff say they fear they’re in the frame for redundancy due to personal reasons, such as being generally disliked by bosses or being outspoken on university matters.

Since the university announced the redundancies in September, Stuff has been approached by dozens of academics concerned about the way in which the redundancy process has been conducted.

In order to achieve the required total of 250 redundancies, 170 full-time equivalent academic staff needed to lose their jobs, as well as 80 full-time professional staff.

To decide which academics were eligible for redundancy, the university looked at each academic’s research and teaching output between January 2019 and September 2020. Stuff understands it was then up to the dean of each faculty to decide how to narrow down the pool of eligible academics to the required 170.

Tertiary Education Union organiser for AUT Jill Jones said the union had been "inundated” with members asking for advice since the redundancies were announced.

“We represent over 770 members of staff at AUT, and what we’re very clearly seeing is that some people feel like these redundancies have turned into targetted attacks,” Jones said.

She cited examples of academics who felt they had been targeted because their dean or head of school didn’t like them, because they’d threatened personal grievances in the past, or because they’d been too critical or outspoken about matters within the university in the past.

“Of course people are going to be unhappy – nobody wants to be made redundant – but the sheer number of people coming forward and saying they feel targeted is problematic.

JASON DORDAY/ STUFF University staff across the country have initiated strike action to demand better pay.

“What’s gone on at AUT has struck a real chord of fear, not just among AUT staff but also among academics more broadly – if they can do this at one university, could they do it again?”

Neither of the academics spoken to for this story were willing to be named, for fear of repercussions felt against either themselves or their colleagues.

A senior academic from the faculty of Health & Environmental Sciences said that when he queried how the academics selected for redundancy were being chosen he was told “a committee will make those decisions based on who is critical to AUT’s ‘mission’”.

This “leaves the door open for all kinds of abuse and unfair practice,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A senior academic from the faculty of Health & Environmental Sciences is calling on the university to provide more transparency around how they have selected the required 170 academics. (File photo)

He called on the university to provide some transparency around how they had fairly filtered through the “in scope” academics to select the required 170.

For an academic from the faculty of Design & Creative Technologies, her inclusion on the list of those being made redundant “came completely out of the blue”.

The academic had been on maternity leave twice over the past three and a half years, and thought the fact she had been out of teaching for periods of time would be taken into account when the university calculated her average “teaching output”.

However, she said when she queried the data used to calculate her number of teaching hours, she wasn’t given any explanation about what was done to take maternity leave into account.

The university did say those who had taken research and study leave would have this taken into account – but the issue of those who had taken maternity leave wasn’t addressed, she said.

However, the dean of Design & Creative Technologies wrote in an email to the academic: “As far as I am concerned, the matter is now closed.”

“For me, the matter very much isn’t closed,” the academic said.

“It’s not the fact of the redundancies, it’s how they’ve been done and the fact all the communication I’ve received thus far have been so generic, dismissive and callous.

SIMON DEVITT Another academic believes she has been targeted for “personal reasons”. (File photo)

“I’ve been a committed AUT employee for years, but I’m left thinking it could only have been for personal reasons they wanted me gone.”

When approached by Stuff for comment, a spokesperson for AUT said they “understand this is a difficult time for those impacted, but reducing our staffing levels is necessary due to reduced student numbers and increased costs”.

“While we cannot comment on individual employees, we can clarify every potentially impacted staff member had the opportunity to review and provide information if data about their teaching and research was not correct,” the spokesperson said.

AUT did not answer questions around what weighting was given to each of the redundancy criteria or how they narrowed the pool of eligible academics down to just 170.

Employment relations lawyer Ashley Sharp said it seemed to him that “a lot of questions remain unanswered”.

“Proper consultation on the selection criteria to be used in selecting roles for disestablishment is essential, and that includes consulting around the weighting to be given to the respective criteria determined in the consultation process.

“If you don’t have that level of consultation, and it is a case of heads of department then simply choosing which positions will be disestablished, the process I would venture is likely to be subjected to challenge in the Employment Jurisdiction,” Sharp said.

The union has taken its concerns to the independent Employment Relations Authority, and a hearing will take place on November 15 and 16.