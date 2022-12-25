Solar project powers up Tūrangi homes with significant savings predicted

Nine Tūrangi households will be part of the project, Pictured are Tūwharetoa Health Charitable Trust staff Tina Tahi and Monica Duff with solar project participant Marina Marshall (right).

Electricity bill savings of up to 30% are forecast for nine Tūrangi whānau participating in a new solar energy project.

The pioneering project, run by the Tūwharetoa Health Charitable Trust (THCT), Maru Energy Trust (Maru), and The Lines Company (TLC), will see excess solar energy heat hot water cylinders in participating households.

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) funded project is aimed at improving the wellbeing of people in public and Māori housing and will enable whānau to gift surplus energy to other households included in the project.

The project will see solar panels and new hot water cylinders, including two with hot water heat pump technology, installed at nine households in the Tūrangi rohe.

READ MORE:

* Solar generation promoted despite bleak start in Palmerston North

* Renewable energy business rebrands in Taranaki

* Partner found for Hawke's Bay Airport's solar farm project



With hot water heating accounting for around 30% of household electricity costs, project households are set to benefit from significant cost savings while helping to support renewable energy targets.

THCT chief executive Willow Salvador believes the benefits of the whānau-based project extend beyond cost savings and into health-related outcomes.

“Tūwharetoa Health has been delighted to be able to provide tautoko to the nine whānau to take part in this programme of sustainable energy solutions that will benefit their whānau hauora.”

TLC chief executive Mike Fox said the project would help homes in the area generate and share the benefits of solar energy.

“The solution is designed to share energy when solar gains are at their highest, with energy from the solar panels exported to recipient households to heat hot water cylinders.

“This is an automated process, essentially turning hot water cylinders into battery storage,” he said.

With as many as 16 solar panels on each home, up to 5920W of energy will be produced by each solar installation – generating more than the typical 3000W needed to heat a hot water cylinder.

Three homes generating solar energy will be paired with three recipient homes to distribute the surplus power to the recipients hot water cylinders.

A fourth home generating solar energy will be paired with two recipient homes who will have new energy efficient heat pump hot water cylinders installed as part of the project.

Solar generating homes are also able to benefit from the energy they generate, heating their own hot water and running appliances.

Using stored energy in the form of hot water heating is set to help all participants reduce their electricity costs, smooth out electricity demand, reduce peak-rate consumption, make the most of the sun’s natural resource, improve health and wellbeing, share a sustainable, low-cost, clean energy solution, and enable customers to access the trading benefits of new technology.

Installation of panels and hot water cylinders to the nine participating homes was completed in November.

TLC has also installed solar panels at two marae in their region – at Taarewaanga Marae in Ōtorohanga and at Māniaroa Marae north of Mōkau.