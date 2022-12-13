New Zealander of the Year Awards semifinalists include Ruby Tui, Sir John Kirwan, Tāme Iti, Topp Twins
Ruby Tui, the Topp Twins and Sir John Kirwan are among the semifinalists for the 2023 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa.
The awards celebrate New Zealanders from all walks of life across seven award categories, including young New Zealander of the year, senior New Zealander of the year and environmental hero of the year.
Among the nominees are Black Ferns star Tui, historian Dr Vincent O’Malley, activist Shaneel Lal and artist Tāme Iti.
The Topp Twins, Jools and Lynda, are also nominated. The sisters have been going through cancer treatment but recently performed to a sold-out crowd for their 40th anniversary as entertainers.
Miriama Kamo, the patron of the awards, said the nominations came after another extraordinary year.
“This year’s been marked with deep challenges, exhilarating celebrations and courageous decisions,” she said in a statement.
“Through it all, our semifinalists have each demonstrated their unwavering commitment to making this country a better place for us all – stepping up to act as support and strength for whānau, for communities, for our country and beyond.
“It’s an honour and a privilege to play a role in acknowledging their achievements.”
Thousands of nominations were then rigorously evaluated by an independent and diverse judging panel, and the 10 semifinalists per category were selected.
From thousands of nominations, the nominees were identified by an independent judging panel as upholding the mana and spirit of the awards programme.
The semifinalists then go on for consideration in the next round of judging, where they are whittled down to three finalists in each category.
These will be announced on February 22 and the winners will be revealed at a gala dinner in Auckland on March 30.
New Zealander of the Year semifinalists:
Rugby legend Sir John Kirwan
Helicopter pilot Mark Law
Professor Rangi Mātāmua
Artist Dame Robin White
Professor Roy Kerr
Rugby star Ruby Tui
Pride campaigner Shaneel Lal
Artist Tāme Iti
Historian Vincent O'Malley
The Topp Twins, Jools and Lynda Topp
Young New Zealander of the Year semifinalists
Elliot Jones
Mason Bleakley
Nina Santos
Shaneel Lal
Sukhans Asrani
Toilolo Leilani Taula
Senior New Zealander of the Year Award
Hansa Naran
Marie Jujnovich
Matthew Te Pou
Professor Sir Pou Temara
