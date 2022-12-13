New Zealander of the Year Awards semifinalists include Ruby Tui, Sir John Kirwan, Tāme Iti, Topp Twins

Tā Tipene O'Regan.was named 2022 New Zealander of the Year (first published March 31)

Ruby Tui, the Topp Twins and Sir John Kirwan are among the semifinalists for the 2023 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa.

The awards celebrate New Zealanders from all walks of life across seven award categories, including young New Zealander of the year, senior New Zealander of the year and environmental hero of the year.

Among the nominees are Black Ferns star Tui, historian Dr Vincent O’Malley, activist Shaneel Lal and artist Tāme Iti.

The Topp Twins, Jools and Lynda, are also nominated. The sisters have been going through cancer treatment but recently performed to a sold-out crowd for their 40th anniversary as entertainers.

Miriama Kamo, the patron of the awards, said the nominations came after another extraordinary year.

“This year’s been marked with deep challenges, exhilarating celebrations and courageous decisions,” she said in a statement.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ruby Tui of the Black Ferns celebrates with a poi after New Zealand won the Rugby World Cup.

“Through it all, our semifinalists have each demonstrated their unwavering commitment to making this country a better place for us all – stepping up to act as support and strength for whānau, for communities, for our country and beyond.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to play a role in acknowledging their achievements.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Artist and activist Tāme Iti is among the semifinalists.

Thousands of nominations were then rigorously evaluated by an independent and diverse judging panel, and the 10 semifinalists per category were selected.

From thousands of nominations, the nominees were identified by an independent judging panel as upholding the mana and spirit of the awards programme.

The semifinalists then go on for consideration in the next round of judging, where they are whittled down to three finalists in each category.

Supplied Tā Tipene O’Regan was named 2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year for his work dedicated to building an inclusive, bicultural nation.

These will be announced on February 22 and the winners will be revealed at a gala dinner in Auckland on March 30.

New Zealander of the Year semifinalists:

Rugby legend Sir John Kirwan

Helicopter pilot Mark Law

Professor Rangi Mātāmua

Artist Dame Robin White

Professor Roy Kerr

Rugby star Ruby Tui

Pride campaigner Shaneel Lal

Artist Tāme Iti

Historian Vincent O'Malley

The Topp Twins, Jools and Lynda Topp

Young New Zealander of the Year semifinalists

Elliot Jones

Genevieve Mora

Georgia Latupoi

Mason Bleakley

Nina Santos

Rangipo Ngaire Takuira-Mita

Shaneel Lal

Shaquille Shortland

Sukhans Asrani

Toilolo Leilani Taula

Senior New Zealander of the Year Award

Graham Roy Falla

Dr Haare Williams

Hansa Naran

Joy Cowley

Dr Kantilal Patel

Dame Malvina Major

Marie Jujnovich

Mark Dunajtschik

Matthew Te Pou

Professor Sir Pou Temara

For more information about the awards, visit www.nzawards.org.nz.