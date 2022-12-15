Stonehenge builders also loved a BBQ, says archaeologist behind new exhibition

The Secrets of Stonehenge exhibition opens on December 15 at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Mike Parker Pearson remembers the moment Stonehenge stopped being a “monument of mystery” for him and became “a place of living, breathing, people”.

The UK-based archaeologist and his team discovered the people who had a hand in constructing the stone circle enjoyed barbecues as much as building.

Evidence of the feasts they held is among the hundreds of artefacts in an exhibition Parker Pearson curated – The Secrets of Stonehenge – which opens at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum on Thursday.

But while Britain’s most famous standing stone circle has become a fascination for him, he was working 9000km away when his interest was piqued.

“I came to it by going all the way to Madagascar,” he said.

“I was taking part in a society that has a living society of monolith monuments, I wanted to find out why they did it.

“One of my colleagues there, when I took him to Stonehenge, said, ‘You know what this is all about don’t you? We’ve been working on this for many years in Madagascar – rebuilding stone for the ancestors,’” he said.

The new exhibition explores the latest scientific evidence about the prehistoric site in Wiltshire, England, much of which Parker Pearson uncovered himself.

Abigail Dougherty UK archaeologist Mike Parker Pearson curated the exclusive exhibit.

Stonehenge consists of an outer ring of vertical stones, each 4m high and 2.1m wide, connected by horizontal stones on top.

Inside that is a smaller ring of blue stones, and inside that are freestanding vertical stones, joined by one horizontal stone.

While little was known about the structure for hundreds of years, it has long been understood to have been a burial ground, and was thought to have been constructed around 3000BC to 2000BC.

Archaeological evidence immediately surrounding Stonehenge is scant. But between 2004 and 2006, Pearson and his team unearthed an ancient village a few kilometres away.

Abigail Dougherty The Secrets of Stonehenge exhibit at the Auckland War Memorial Museum opens on December 15.

“We started digging at Durrington Walls, and we found houses – we found that huge numbers of people had been living there,” he said.

Pearson theorised Durrington Walls was a complementary structure to Stonehenge, due to the timber circle that drew a striking resemblance to the nearby prehistoric monument.

The archaeologist believed the timber circle at Durrington Walls represented life and a land of the living, while Stonehenge, encircled by burial mounds, represented a land of the dead.

“There was a domain for the living, and a domain for the ancestors, as represented by the stones of Stonehenge,” Pearson said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The exhibit showcases the latest scientific evidence explaining how and why Stonehenge came to be.

As well as houses, the team uncovered tens of thousands of cattle bones, with evidence of the village barbecuing and feasting on the meat.

“We know there that they'd been feasting on these animals, we could tell from the burnt bones that they'd been barbecuing entire pigs and entire cows, they'd also been boiling them up to farmed meat stews,” Pearson said.

“I think Stonehenge has got loads of secrets. And we've just been uncovering one after the other after the other.”

There are more than 300 artefacts on display at the exhibit, including cattle bones, stone tools, antler picks, pottery, gold and bronze objects, as well as interactive videos and models of Stonehenge itself.

The Secrets of Stonehenge opens on December 15, and runs until April 25, 2023.