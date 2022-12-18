Squatters occupy Crown property next to Foxton Beach police station

The illegally occupied house, rear, next door to the Foxton Beach police station.

Land Information New Zealand is going through the process to remove someone illegally occupying a Crown property in Horowhenua.

A former police house in Foxton Beach, next door to a police station, has had someone squatting in it for months.

Land Information New Zealand manager of land and property Kate Whittle said the organisation was aware of “unauthorised occupiers” in the house and was working through the situation.

Land Information New Zealand had not received any complaints but became aware of the squatters in May.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A Crown-owned property in Foxton Beach has been illegally occupied since May.

No-one answered the door when Stuff visited the house, but there were signs of someone living there, including cars in the driveway.

Nearby homes were mostly empty in the popular holiday town, and people in the area had not reported any trouble from the property.

Stuff understands the person is staying at the house part-time with another family member.

Whittle said they were working through the legal process required to resolve the situation.

Stuff asked what avenues Land Information New Zealand could pursue when someone was illegally occupying a house and it said there was information on about the legal process on the Ministry of Justice website.

There is a process to dispose of Crown-owned property that is no longer needed, which is happening to this house.

The process is: Land Information New Zealand will determine if the land is needed for any other public works; whether it needs to be offered back to the person the Crown originally purchased it from, or their successors; offer the land to Māori under a Treaty of Waitangi settlement; the Crown may decide to hold the land for a future settlement; or sell the land on the open market.

A police spokesperson said officers were aware there were “people illegally occupying the building”.

The spokesperson said the house was not owned by police, but Crown Properties, which looked after the building, was aware of the occupation and was going through appropriate processes to resolve the situation.