Why Te Huia carriage decoupled between Hamilton and Auckland

The failure of an anti-creep mechanism on the knuckle of a carriage coupler caused the separation of train carriages in July last year.

The final report into the decoupling of Te Huia carriages has revealed that the separated train sections came apart at a speed of 91kph and ended up 197m away from each other.

To blame, says the report authored by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC), was the locking mechanism on the knuckle vibrating open so that the unit uncoupled from the preceding carriage.

A manufacturer's tooling error made the anti-creep feature – which normally acts as a failsafe – on the knuckle vulnerable to vibration while the train was underway between Auckland and Hamilton on July 19 of last year.

According to the report, the first decoupling of the second and third carriages occurred near Paerata at 4.51pm. The second decoupling occurred north of Taupiri at 8.50pm, as the train made its way back to Hamilton.

The commission has found that “it is virtually certain that the knuckle of the newly fitted coupler at the rear of the second carriage opened due to creep, a phenomenon in automatic knuckle couplers where vibration during running can cause a coupler’s lock to move upwards and the coupler to become unlocked.”

The anti-creep mechanism that would have normally prevented unlocking was ineffective during the incident because of out-of-tolerance tooling when the lock was cast by American manufacturer Amsted.

Since the incident, Kiwirail and Amsted have worked together to resolve the issue of the anti-creep mechanism on other couplers used across the company’s rolling stock.

This particular finding confirms speculation presented in an interim report prepared in August last year.

The parting also “caused the brakes to automatically apply in both train portions as air hoses between the carriages separated,” said the report.

No injuries were sustained by passengers, but the decoupling caused the severance of the inter-carriage electrical cables.

This meant that the train travelled back to Hamilton with the park brakes engaged after the brakes had been activated while undergoing preliminary post decoupling checks at Pukekohe. Subsequently, a “flat spot” developed on the second carriage’s wheels.

The flat spot likely increased vibration enough to cause the uncoupling of the carriages a second time.

TAIC’s chief investigator of accidents Naveen Kozhuppakalam has made a recommendation in order for Kiwirail to better respond to incidents of this type in the future.

“The Commission has recommended that KiwiRail provide guidance to staff responding to severance of inter-carriage jumper cables during the parting of passenger trains. KiwiRail has agreed and committed to develop a check sheet for train staff.”